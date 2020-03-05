Overdrive

German carmaker BMW has launched the 2020 facelifted BMW X1 SUV at a price of Rs 35.90 lakh(ex-showroom). The X1 gets cosmetic updates on the exterior and the interior, two engine options with revised output numbers and more features.

On the exterior, the car's face has a larger kidney grille, LED headlamps and fog lamps, large airdams. The car sits on new alloy wheels with revised tail lamps. The rear section gets twin exhaust outlets.

The inside of the car gets minimal changes, the dashboard looks similar to the previous model. The instrument cluster and the i-Drive infotainment system has been revised.

The 2020 X1 has more features, it comes with climate control, panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, push-button start, powered front seats, ambient lighting and wireless Apple CarPlay. In terms of safety, the car gets ABS with EBD, a rearview camera, electronic stability control, traction control, tyre pressure monitor and six airbags.

The X1 gets two 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options and both are BSVI compliant. The petrol engine makes a power of 192PS and 290Nm of torque and the diesel engine churns a power of 190PS and a torque of 400Nm. The petrol engine is mated to a 7-speed automatic and the diesel engine gets an 8-speed automatic unit. Both the engines power the front axle and the AWD is not available anymore.

The 2020 X1 takes on the Audi Q3, the Mercedes-Benz GLA and the recently revised Volvo XC40. We drove the 2020 X1 recently and the review will be up soon.

BMW X1 sDrive 20i SportX Rs. 35,90,000

BMW X1 sDrive 20i xLine Rs. 38,70,000

BMW X1 sDrive 20d xLine Rs 39,90,000

BMW X1 sDrive 20d M Sport Rs. 42,90,000

