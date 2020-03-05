Thursday, March 05, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Facelifted BMW X1 SUV launched in India at Rs 35.90 lakh; two engine options added

On the exterior, the X1's face has a larger kidney grille, LED headlamps and fog lamps, large airdams.


OverdriveMar 05, 2020 16:12:59 IST

German carmaker BMW has launched the 2020 facelifted BMW X1 SUV at a price of Rs 35.90 lakh(ex-showroom).  The X1 gets cosmetic updates on the exterior and the interior, two engine options with revised output numbers and more features.

On the exterior, the car's face has a larger kidney grille, LED headlamps and fog lamps, large airdams. The car sits on new alloy wheels with revised tail lamps. The rear section gets twin exhaust outlets.

The inside of the car gets minimal changes, the dashboard looks similar to the previous model. The instrument cluster and the i-Drive infotainment system has been revised.

Facelifted BMW X1 SUV launched in India at Rs 35.90 lakh; two engine options added

The X1 gets two 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options and both are BSVI compliant.

The 2020 X1 has more features, it comes with climate control, panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, push-button start, powered front seats, ambient lighting and wireless Apple CarPlay.  In terms of safety, the car gets ABS with EBD, a rearview camera, electronic stability control, traction control, tyre pressure monitor and six airbags.

The X1 gets two 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options and both are BSVI compliant. The petrol engine makes a power of 192PS and 290Nm of torque and the diesel engine churns a power of 190PS and a torque of 400Nm. The petrol engine is mated to a 7-speed automatic and the diesel engine gets an 8-speed automatic unit. Both the engines power the front axle and the AWD is not available anymore.

The 2020 X1 takes on the Audi Q3, the Mercedes-Benz GLA and the recently revised Volvo XC40. We drove the 2020 X1 recently and the review will be up soon.

BMW X1 sDrive 20i SportX Rs. 35,90,000
BMW X1 sDrive 20i xLine Rs. 38,70,000
BMW X1 sDrive 20d xLine Rs 39,90,000
BMW X1 sDrive 20d M Sport Rs. 42,90,000

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

new bmw x1 unveiled

2016 BMW X1 unveiled

Jun 04, 2015
2016 BMW X1 unveiled
Comparo: 2016 BMW X1 vs Audi Q3 vs Mercedes-Benz GLA

2016 bmw x1

Comparo: 2016 BMW X1 vs Audi Q3 vs Mercedes-Benz GLA

Jul 06, 2016
2016 Auto Expo: BMW to launch new 7 Series and X1

automonitor

2016 Auto Expo: BMW to launch new 7 Series and X1

Feb 01, 2016
Video: 2016 BMW X1 (F48) xDrive20d road test review

overdrive

Video: 2016 BMW X1 (F48) xDrive20d road test review

Mar 08, 2016
BMW launches the 2015 X1 sDrive20d M Sport in India at Rs 37.9 lakh

bmw

BMW launches the 2015 X1 sDrive20d M Sport in India at Rs 37.9 lakh

Sep 28, 2015
2016 BMW X1 rolls out from Chennai plant

bmw

2016 BMW X1 rolls out from Chennai plant

May 25, 2016

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020