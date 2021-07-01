Thursday, July 01, 2021Back to
Facelifted BMW M5 Competition super-sedan launched in India at Rs 1.62 crore

With a 625 hp V8, the 2021 BMW M5 Competition can do 0-100 kph in a scant 3.3 seconds.


OverdriveJul 01, 2021 18:17:21 IST

Close on the heels of the standard BMW 5 Series facelift, BMW has now launched the updated 2021 BMW M5 Competition in India. Prices for the refreshed super-sedan start at Rs 1.62 crore (ex-showroom, before options) and the M5 Competition can be booked online only. The facelifted M5 is Rs 11 lakh more expensive than the pre-facelift model launched in 2019. The 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 in the 2021 BMW M5 Competition has been left untouched, and makes the same 625 hp and 750 Nm. The M5 Competition goes from 0 to 100 kph in 3.3 seconds.

The engine pairs with the eight-speed auto with xDrive AWD and a selectable RWD mode. The top speed, with the optional M Driver's Package, is 305 kph.

With its midlife update, the BMW M5 Competition looks far more aggressive than before. Image: BMW

With its midlife update, the BMW M5 Competition looks far more aggressive than before. Image: BMW

BMW's M performance division has also had a go at freshening up the M5 Competition. Most noticeable is the aggressive new face, with takes the same sharper Laser lighting from the standard 5 along with the larger grille. In the M5, this is finished in black detailing which is also found in the reworked front bumper. The new rear lamps also get black surrounds, while the rear bumper’s black apron around the quad tailpipes has been changed. Finally, there are new 20-inch wheels as standard. Carbon-ceramic brakes and carbon fibre engine covers can be optioned separately.

There is new digital instrumentation and the new 12.3-inch touchscreen from the 2021 BMW 5 Series facelift. The M5 specifically gets new Sport and Track drive modes. Another new feature is the M-specific two-button setup for the drive modes derived from the M8. The BMW M5 Competition borrows shock absorbers from the BMW M8 Gran Coupé, sits seven millimetres lower and gets larger 20-inch wheels. Enhancements over the standard 5 Series are a model-specific adaptive suspension setup, exhaustive system and brakes. Options include a rear-seat entertainment package, dark-tinted lighting, an ambient air package and grey alloys.

The features list on the BMW M5 Competition also includes a carbon fibre-reinforced polymer sunroof, Silverstone, Aragon Brown and Black leather upholstery, ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, M sport seats with integrated headrests, a head-up display and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

