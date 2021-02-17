Overdrive

BMW has launched a new entry-level variant of the BMW X3 in India under the SportX moniker. This petrol variant is priced at Rs 56.50 lakh ex-showroom, introductorily and is available for booking at dealerships. Those booking the X3 xDrive30i SportX before February 28 will get benefits that include a maintenance package and accessories worth Rs 1.5 lakh. These buyers will be covered for all maintenance work, including parts and oil changes for three years/40,000 km and get the BMW Display key, 2.5 PM air filter, LED door projectors and universal wireless charger, at no added cost.

The SportX is powered by the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine as seen on the 3-series petrol. This engine puts out 252 hp at 350 Nm and can get the X3 to 100 kph from standstill in 6.3 seconds. It is paired with the eight-speed ZF auto and BMW's xDrive AWD system that includes adaptive suspension, dynamic traction control, hill-descent control and hill-start assist. The SUV features a 50:50 weight distribution and comes with four drive modes: EcoPro, Comfort, Sport and Sport+.

Noteworthy features available on this version are LED headlights, LED fog lamps, LED taillights, Sensatec interior upholstery with wood trim and pearl chrome highlights, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting with the welcome light carpet puddle lamps, three-zone automatic climate control, 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, navigation and voice commands, digital instrument cluster with analogue dials and a reverse camera. Safety features include six airbags, driver attention monitor, electronic parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensor and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Boot space is 550 litres, which increases to 1,600 litres with a 40:20:40 split for the second row.