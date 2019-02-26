Tuesday, February 26, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Elon Musk in trouble with US SEC yet again for tweeting about Tesla production

The U.S. SEC seeks the court to hold Elon Musk in contempt of court for Tesla post on Twitter

Reuters Feb 26, 2019 21:38:46 IST

Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk laid into the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission again on Tuesday, after it accused the Tesla Inc chief executive officer of violating the terms of a settlement last year of fraud charges against him.

Elon Musk. Image: Reuters

Elon Musk. Image: Reuters

In a filing on Monday, the SEC said that in a tweet on 19  February Musk had broken a promise made last year to have his public statements vetted by the company’s board, part of the deal.

The regulator did not say what remedy it wanted the court to impose, but the commitment was part of a settlement that headed off demands from the SEC for Musk to resign as Tesla CEO, seen by investors in the company as a substantial risk to its future.

Musk, who initially on Monday accused the SEC of failing to read the company’s annual reports, followed up with another tweet in the early hours of Tuesday.

“Something is broken with SEC oversight,” he wrote.

Shares of the electric carmaker dipped 2.6 per cent to $291 in trading before the bell, signalling concern among investors that Musk had reopened his feud with the regulator.

The company’s only junk bond also dipped 0.75 points to a cash price of 87.75 in thin trading, still some way off last year’s lows.

“With Tesla/Musk settling with the SEC in October this black cloud was in the rearview mirror for the company,” analysts from brokerage Wedbush said in a note to clients.

“This latest tweet (is) a wild card that could potentially bring this tornado of uncertainty back into the Tesla story until resolved.”

J.P. Morgan Securities analyst Ryan Brinkman said that in a worst-case scenario, the SEC could again seek Musk’s removal as CEO for violating the terms of the agreement and its shares could fall by a fifth, or more than $50, in value.

“It is difficult to judge the likelihood of the reappearance of this worst case scenario ... but on the other hand, the current allegations seem much less serious (than last year’s),” Brinkman told clients in a note.

“If the SEC were to seek Mr. Musk’s removal (perhaps subject to yet another settlement), we believe the shares may approach the mid-$200 levels.”

Thirteen of 32 Wall Street brokerages now rate the electric car company a “buy” or higher. Eight view it as a “hold” and 11 “sell” or lower, with a median PT of $327.50

Tesla’s general counsel Dane Butswinkas, hired as an outside counsel to help settle the case with the SEC, resigned a day after Musk made the tweet to which the new SEC case refers.

The tweet read: “Tesla made 0 cars in 2011, but will make around 500k in 2019,” an inaccurate claim which the SEC said had not been pre-approved by the board and was disseminated to over 24 million people.

Musk corrected his tweet four hours later to say that the “annualized production rate” at year-end 2019 would probably be about 500,000, with deliveries expected to be about 400,000.

“While this tweet (after market hours) and the quick correction seem innocuous, the SEC isn’t likely to cut Musk any slack,” said another analyst, Gene Munster from Loup Ventures.

“Musk’s unwillingness to follow the rules is part of what you have to be willing to accept as an investor in Tesla.”

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Foldable smartphones, Nokia penta-camera phone, 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable smartphones, Nokia penta-camera phone, 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019
Nokia 3.2 First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 3.2 First Look | MWC 2019
Nokia 210 feature phone First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 210 feature phone First Look | MWC 2019
Nokia 1 Plus First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 1 Plus First Look | MWC 2019
Five Rear Cameras! Nokia 9 Pureview First Look | MWC 2019

Five Rear Cameras! Nokia 9 Pureview First Look | MWC 2019
Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control
Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!
PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1

PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1
Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

also see

Tesla

US SEC pursuing a contempt order against Tesla CEO Elon Musk for offensive tweets

Feb 26, 2019

NASA

NASA warns SpaceX, Boeing of design and safety concerns for their rocket launch systems

Feb 21, 2019

NASA

NASA may add two extra astronaut seats aboard Russian rocket amidst program delays

Feb 16, 2019

NASA

NASA gives a final go-ahead to SpaceX for its first unmanned test flight to ISS

Feb 23, 2019

SpaceX Falcon 9

SpaceX Falcon 9 blasts off carrying Israel’s first commercial moon mission

Feb 22, 2019

Buzz Patrol

PewDiePie vs T-series: Elon Musk joins the battle, confirms collaboration with Swedish YouTuber on Meme Review

Feb 19, 2019

science

Forest Fire

Bandipur fire was an act of vandalism: How will the forest, wildlife recover from it?

Feb 26, 2019

Sentience

Many animals are self-aware, so maybe its time researchers quit codenaming them

Feb 26, 2019

Health Care

Life Science startups in India are plagued with funding challenges, new report finds

Feb 26, 2019

Space Race

UAE to send its first astronauts to the space station in Sept, colonize Mars by 2117

Feb 26, 2019