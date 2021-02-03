Amaan Ahmed

In what will come as welcome news to existing customers and fans of the brand, Hero MotoCorp has set up a separate vertical for American biking giant Harley-Davidson’s India operations, and provided a glimpse of what is to come from the house of H-D going forward.

Hero MotoCorp onboards 11 Harley-Davidson dealers

Dispatches to dealerships commenced on January 18, 2021

Former Ducati India MD Ravi Avalur to lead new vertical

Harley-Davidson’s India plans previewed

As part of its agreement with one of the most iconic motorcycle brands in the world, Hero MotoCorp had previously said it would help Harley-Davidson continue its journey in India, after the bikemaker announced its decision to exit the Indian market as it continued to face declining sales in global markets year after year.

Now, providing a clearer picture, Hero MotoCorp has announced it has set up a dedicated vertical for Harley-Davidson in India. Leading the vertical is former Ducati India managing director Ravi Avalur. Hero has also hired Vijay Thomas - who was the head of marketing at Harley-Davidson India – as its Lead Marketing, Premium Segment, along with three other former Harley-Davidson India executives.

Additionally, Hero MotoCorp has brought on board 11 dealers who were originally part of Harley-Davidson’s network in India. These dealers will operate out of the following cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Pune, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad and Dehradun. Hero MotoCorp has also promised it will further expand the Harley-Davidson network for sales, service and accessories across the country in the time to come.

In its statement, Hero said dispatches to dealers commenced on January 18, 2021, and that information on new Harley-Davidson models will be revealed closer to their launch dates. As of now, Harley-Davidson’s India website lists three categories of motorcycles - Street (Iron 883, Forty-Eight), Cruiser (Softail Standard, Street Bob, Low Rider S, Fat Bob, Fat Boy 114) and Touring (Electra Glide Standard, Heritage Classic, Road King, Road Glide Special, Street Glide Special). Along with these, Harley’s India site also displays remaining stocks of 2020 models, which include the now-discontinued Street 750 and Street Rod bikes.

What this means is that India will, in all likelihood, continue to receive new Harley-Davidson bikes going forward as well. From its global portfolio, Harley is expected to introduce its all-electric LiveWire and the Pan America adventure-tourer. For emerging markets, Harley has joined hands with China’s Zhejiang Qianjiang Motorcycle Group to develop small-capacity motorcycles, the first of which is expected to be a 338cc bike named the 338R. Interestingly, Hero MotoCorp has previously stated it will also ‘develop and sell’ premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson banner.