Electric vehicle adoption gathering pace in Delhi, July-Sept EV registrations outstrip CNG vehicles

Electric vehicles accounted for seven percent of the total number of vehicles registered in Delhi, while CNG vehicles accounted for six percent between July and September.


Press Trust of IndiaNov 03, 2021 10:31:39 IST

Adoption of electric vehicles is picking up pace in Delhi with the count of such vehicles surpassing the total number of registrations of CNG and hybrid-fuel vehicles in the city in recent months, officials confirmed.

In the period of July to September, electric vehicles accounted for seven percent of the total number of vehicles registered with the Delhi government's transport department, while CNG vehicles accounted for six percent, official figures showed.

Image: AP Photo/Neha Mehrotra

Over 1.5 lakh vehicles were registered in the said period, including 7,869 electric vehicles, 6,857 CNG vehicles, 7,257 vehicles driven on both CNG and petrol, and 93,091 vehicles driven on petrol or diesel.

"We are witnessing good results of our electric vehicle policy and the adoption of such vehicles is gaining pace. We are committed to realising the dream of making Delhi the country's electric vehicle capital, according to the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

In addition to focussing on the adoption of electric vehicles in a big way, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has also decided to promote e-autorickshaws and e-buses to replace polluting fuels to make Delhi a clean city, Gahlot said.

Accordingly, it has been decided that the transport department will only procure electric buses now.

A tender floated for 450 CNG buses by the department would be the last one for this type of buses, he added.

The department is in the process of issuing permits for 4,261 e-autorickshaws, with a 33 percent reservation for women applicants. Nearly 12,000 applications have so far been received for these permits, the officials added.

Also read: State-wise EV subsidies in India - A handy list of incentives on electric vehicles in each state

