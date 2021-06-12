Saturday, June 12, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Electric two-wheelers to become cheaper in India with key FAME II subsidy revisions

Tweaked FAME II subsidy means electric two-wheelers in India are now eligible for a significantly higher incentive.


Amaan AhmedJun 12, 2021 05:11:08 IST

In what comes as a major fillip to the electric two-wheeler industry in India, the Department of Heavy Industry (DHI) has made vital revisions to the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) and Electric Vehicles II (FAME II) scheme that will lower prices of electric scooters and motorcycles in the country and convince more riders to make the switch from a combustion-engined model to an electric one. In a notification issued late Friday, the DHI said the incentive for e-two-wheelers is being hiked from the current Rs 10,000 per kWh to Rs 15,000 per kWh.

While that may seem like a nominal increase, another point mentioned in the notification makes this move even more significant. The limit on the incentives for an e-two-wheeler is now capped at 40 percent of its price, twice the previous limit of 20 percent. What this means, is that an e-two-wheeler with a 1 kWh battery will receive an incentive of Rs 15,000; one with a 2 kWh battery will be eligible for a Rs 30,000 incentive while one with a 3 kWh battery pack will be eligible for an incentive of at least Rs 45,000 (as long as its ex-factory cost is over Rs 1 lakh and below Rs 1.5 lakh). This move will result in prices of all e-two-wheelers being slashed by a considerable margin.

Ather Energy has announced a price drop of Rs 14,500 for the Ather 450X. Image: Ather Energy

Ather Energy has announced a price drop of Rs 14,500 for the Ather 450X. Image: Ather Energy

Shortly after the notification was issued, electric scooter manufacturer Ather Energy shared a tweet confirming the Ather 450X’s price will drop by a further Rs 14,500, which would bring its price down to Rs 1,44,500, as the company is passing on the full benefit to the buyers.

In total, the Ather 450X is eligible for a Rs 43,500 incentive under the revised FAME II scheme, and a similar incentive should also be available to the Ather 450 Plus, which would bring its price down to Rs 1,25,500 (all prices ex-showroom, Bengaluru). Prices of other existing electric scooters and motorcycles – including ones from mainstream manufacturers such as the Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, Revolt RV300/RV400 and those from the likes of Hero Electric, Okinawa and more – will also witness a substantial drop soon.

Till date, over 76,000 EVs have availed benefits under Phase II of the FAME India scheme, nearly 59,000 of which are electric two-wheelers; with the increase in incentives, the authorities have clearly decided to give this segment a stronger push to accelerate EV adoption in the country. This revision will also help electric two-wheeler manufacturers roll out more affordable models with bigger batteries in the time to come.

In a tweet ostensibly commenting on this development, Tarun Mehta, co-founder at Ather Energy, called the move a ‘demonetisation moment for the EV industry’.

India’s electric two-wheeler market is rapidly gaining pace, and more players are set to enter the fray soon. Ola Electric’s first e-scooter is due for launch in the coming months, and Hero MotoCorp has partnered with Taiwan’s Gogoro to develop a battery swapping network for electric two-wheelers in India, as the world’s biggest two-wheeler manufacturer gears up to enter the electric scooter segment in 2022.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Ather

CES 2021: Ather Energy launches Ather 450X electric scooter, says it the 'fastest 2-wheeler in the 125 cc category'

Jan 12, 2021
CES 2021: Ather Energy launches Ather 450X electric scooter, says it the 'fastest 2-wheeler in the 125 cc category'
Electric two-wheelers becoming mainstream by 2025 is easily achievable: Ather Energy founders

Ather Energy

Electric two-wheelers becoming mainstream by 2025 is easily achievable: Ather Energy founders

Jun 14, 2019
Ather 450x electric scooter review: It gets better with time

Ather 450x

Ather 450x electric scooter review: It gets better with time

Jan 31, 2020

ather energy

"The Ather S340 will outperform all competing scooters", says Arun Vinayak, chief product officer, Ather energy

Jun 16, 2016
Ather Energy showcases S340, 'India's first smart scooter' at Surge 2016

Ather Energy showcases S340, 'India's first smart scooter' at Surge 2016

Feb 25, 2016
Ather Energy launches Ather 340 and 450 smart electric scooters priced at Rs 1.09 lakh and Rs 1.24 lakh respectively

Ather Energy launches Ather 340 and 450 smart electric scooters priced at Rs 1.09 lakh and Rs 1.24 lakh respectively

Jun 05, 2018

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021