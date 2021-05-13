Thursday, May 13, 2021Back to
Ducati Streetfighter V4, V4 S launched in India, prices range from Rs 20-23 lakh

Classified as a super-naked, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 has a 1,103 cc engine with a total output of 208 hp.


tech2 News StaffMay 13, 2021 22:05:40 IST

The brand-new Ducati Streetfighter V4 has been launched in India, and is priced from Rs 20 lakh. Revealed in 2019 and originally set to arrive on our shores in 2020, the Streetfighter V4 is finally here in two variants – the standard V4 model, which costs Rs 20 lakh, and the V4 S, which is priced at Rs 23 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom); a Rs 3 lakh premium over the base bike on account of its high-end features. To put it plainly, the Streetfighter V4 is essentially a friendlier, de-faired version of the Ducati Panigale V4 superbike, with a few changes to alter its personality.

With the fairing gone, the Streetfighter has a face styled to resemble that of The Joker, DC Comics’ widely-loved supervillain. It also features functional twin winglets that add downforce of as much as 28 kg at high speeds, to keep the front wheel planted even under hard acceleration.

Deliveries of the Ducati Streetfighter V4 will commence in India once region-wise lockdowns are lifted. Image: Ducati

And hard acceleration sure is the Streetfighter V4’s forte, as it’s packing a 1,104cc V4 engine that puts out a colossal 208 hp and 123 Nm of torque. While it has been given a slightly different tune to make it friendlier at city speeds, given it weighs just 201 kg wet (199 kg in V4 S form), it’ll still take off like the proverbial scalded cat when you whack the throttle open.

The Streetfighter V4 carries over the Panigale V4’s fuel tank as well as its 5.0-inch TFT instruments display, but has a flatter, higher-set handlebar to provide a more comfortable riding position in an urban setting. What the Streetfighter also carries over is the Panigale’s extensive electronics suite – replete with the six-axis IMU – and also has the same Brembo Stylema brakes. Providing stopping power up front are twin 330 mm disc brakes, and at the back, there’s a 240mm disc with a twin-pot calliper. As standard, the Streetfighter also gets cornering ABS.

The V4 S costs more than the standard V4 because it gets goodies such as semi-active suspension and steering damper by Ohlins and forged alumnium wheels by Marchesini. While the standard V4 will only be available in red, the V4 S can also be had in ‘Dark Stealth’, for an added Rs 20,000.

Bookings for the Ducati Streetfighter V4 are now open across all Ducati outlets in India, and deliveries are slated to commence right after the region-wise lockdowns are lifted.

