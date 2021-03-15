Overdrive

Ducati has launched the BS6 variants of the Ducati Scrambler Nightshift and Desert Sled in India. The Ducati Scrambler Nightshift is priced at Rs 9.80 lakh and the and Desert Sled is priced at Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). Both the motorcycles are powered by the BS6-compliant 803 cc two-valve L-twin engine which puts out 73 hp at 8,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 66.2 Nm at 5,750 rpm. Bookings for the new Scramblers are now open across all Ducati India dealerships and deliveries will begin immediately.

The Ducati Scrambler Nightshift is a cafe-racer themed motorcycle with a flat seat, flat handlebar, provision for a racing number plate, Pirelli MT60 tyres and a bespoke shade called the Aviator Grey.

The Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled on the other hand is the wild and adventure-focused take on the popular Ducati Scrambler, with its taller fenders, longer suspension travel and Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres. It dons golden rims, a black frame and a new body colour in the form of the ‘Sparkling Blue’ paint job.