Ducati India has launched its second BSVI motorcycle in the country, the Scrambler 1100 Pro. The regular version is priced at Rs 11.95 lakh whereas the more feature-rich Sport Pro variant has been priced at Rs. 13.74 lakh, ex-showroom. The Italian motorcycle manufacturer has confirmed the commencement of bookings for the 2020 Scrambler 1100 Pro across the country. We believe the deliveries should start shortly.

In terms of visuals, the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro features a new two-tone Ocean Drive shade, paired with a steel Trellis frame and a rear aluminium subframe, both black. The motorcycle features a new right-side dual tailpipe and low-slung plate holder that offer distinctive rear-end styling and, together with the new livery, give the Scrambler 1100 Pro a compact look. The framed headlight is inspired by the protective adhesive tape used back in the '70s, a black metal "X" has been incorporated inside the headlight

The more premium Scrambler 1100 Pro Sport comes with Ohlins suspension, low-slung handlebars and Café Racer rear-view mirrors. It also features a Matt Black colour scheme, complemented by side panels sporting a painted 1100 logo. In terms of safety, the Scrambler 1100 Pro twins are equipped with Ducati Traction Control (DTC), regulated specifically for these models, and ABS Cornering along with the three standard riding modes (Active, Journey and City).

Powering the Scrambler Pro is the BSVI compliant air-cooled L-twin 1,079cc that puts out 83.5PS at 7,250rpm and generates 91Nm of torque at 4,750 rpm, mated to a six-speed gearbox.

"Scrambler is one of the most characterful, free spirited and powerful entry level Ducati in our portfolio. The new Scrambler 1100 Pro range takes those qualities a notch higher allowing riders to explore endless possibilities on their rides. It's a mix of style, comfort and performance that makes Scrambler 1100 Pro versatile and adaptive to everyone's individual and demanding riding style. The meticulously thought Scrambler 1100 Pro and Sport Pro are designed to provide complete Scrambler experience as soon as you swing a leg over it. Both experienced and new riders will be able to extract the maximum out of this motorcycle considering its friendly nature and we expect them to have a lot of fun!" commented, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India.