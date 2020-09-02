Overdrive

Ducati has launched its first BSVI motorcycle for India, the Panigale V2 supersport at Rs 16.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The bookings for the same had commenced a while back and the deliveries, as confirmed by the company, will start immediately. The Panigale V2 is equipped with a 955-cc twin-cylinder Superquadro engine which is BS6 compliant, a modern electronics suite based on 6 axis IMU and a different suspension set up. It also features Ducati Quick Shift (Up/Down), latest EVO 2 strategy for Ducati Traction Control and DQS, along with an all-new single-sided swingarm. "The Panigale portfolio is a significant milestone in Ducati's superbike journey that has brought incredible recognition to the brand. With the entry of Panigale V2, we bring a model in the family that looks and feels more accessible while delivering the true Ducati experience. Built to impress, it is a superbike with a decisive character and beginners as well as experts will have a lot of fun on it. The Panigale V2 is our first BS6 motorcycle for 2020 and has received tremendous customer response with an overwhelming consumer engagement. Needless to say, we are eager to see riders unleashing this beautiful beast on the street and the racetrack, to set a new paradigm in the super mid category." commented, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India.

The supersport offering from the Italian motorcycle major replaces the 959 Panigale from the company's portfolio, that was priced at Rs 15.30 lakh. With its pricing, the Panigale V2 is 1.69 lakh more premium. The motorcycle sees a change in styling which takes it closer to the Panigales of day and age. With the Panigale V2, you effectively get the same face with the headlight projectors sitting deep inside the fairing along with the air intakes and laced with the same V-shaped daytime running lamp strip. The new fairing design is also more functional as the intake ducts are more efficient. The bike also has a more aggressive stance as the rear monoshock is now 2mm longer, resulting in a more nose down appearance.

The Panigale V2 also borrows the V4's crisp 4.3inch TFT display which offers lots of information, arranged very neatly. There are changes to the ergonomics as well ? product presentations hinted towards a more track-focussed motorcycle, but Ducati has increased the length of the rider's seat by 20mm and the foam padding is 5mm thicker, resulting in better comfort. The V2 also borrows the V4's single-sided swingarm and gets a short, underslung exhaust unlike the 959's side-mounted dual exhausts. The tail piece is the same as the V4 too and the V2's rear certainly looks far more appealing than the 959's

The Panigale V2 uses the same, 955cc, 90-degree V-twin engine as before but the motor has received comprehensive updates to offer better performance and meet stricter, Euro V norms. Outputs are up to 155PS (up by 5PS) and 104Nm (up by 2Nm), thanks to revised internals as also the new, more efficient air intakes and new injectors and Ducati claims the V2 offers over 60 per cent torque consistently over 5,500rpm. Here's our detailed first ride review of the Ducati Panigale V2