Amaan Ahmed

Ducati has finally launched its flagship adventure-tourer, the Ducati Multistrada V4, in India. The base Ducati Multistrada V4 costs Rs 18.99 (lakh ex-showroom), while the higher-spec Multistrada V4 S will set you back by Rs 23.10 lakh or Rs 23.30 lakh, depending on which of the two colour options on offer you choose. The new Multistrada models are set to arrive in showrooms across India by early next week.

It is time to rewrite the rules of adventure. The all-new Multistrada V4 is available in India with prices starting at 18.99 lakhs. Get in touch with your nearest Ducati dealership to know more: https://t.co/UDKH1rIFKE#RuleAllRoads #MultistradaV4 #DucatiIndia pic.twitter.com/493fm1GeVF — Ducati India (@Ducati_India) July 22, 2021

The Multistrada V4 is powered by the all-new V4 GranTurismo engine which is tuned to better suit the sport-tourer character of this motorcycle, as opposed to Desmosedici Stradale V4 which offers more explosive power in Ducati Panigale V4 and Ducati Streetfighter V4. The V4, which nestles within this Ducati's aluminium monocoque frame, makes 172 hp at 10,500 rpm and maximum torque of 125 Nm at 8,750 rpm.

The unique bit about this engine is it ditches the complex Desmodromic valves system and instead, features a simpler spring valve return system. This change in engine valve closure tech resulted in a huge service interval extension period of 60,000 km, which is more than double that of the older V-twin powered Ducati Multistrada 1260.

The most notable feature of the new Multistrada V4 is its front and rear radar rider-assistance system. The Multistrada V4 is the first production bike to ever feature this kind of tech. The front radar allows the functioning of adaptive cruise control, which controls the speed of the Multistrada V4 based on the distance to the vehicle ahead, while the rear radar sensor detects and reports vehicles approaching in the riders' blind spots through indication lights on the rear-view mirrors. The Multistrada V4 S will also be offered with spoke wheels later this year.

In terms of its electronics package, the Ducati Multistrada V4 gets an updated IMU with cornering ABS, wheelie control with eight level-settings and cornering traction control. While the better-equipped Multistrada V4 S boasts of cornering lights, vehicle hold control, a bi-directional quick shifter and cruise control.