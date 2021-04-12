Monday, April 12, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Demand for Hyundai Creta outstripping production capacity, says company boss S S Kim

Hyundai India is expecting its sales to grow by around 20 percent in 2021.


Press Trust of IndiaApr 12, 2021 12:05:08 IST

Hyundai Motor India expects its sales to grow in double digits this year as it anticipates demand to remain strong despite various challenges in the market, said a top company official. The automaker remains optimistic about its sales prospects as there is a strong pull for personal mobility amid the raging coronavirus pandemic. "It is going to be full-fledged operations for us this year (as compared to lockdown and other challenges last year). There is a strong preference for personal mobility these days owing to the pandemic. So, considering the low base of last year, we may close the year with around 20 per cent growth," Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO S S Kim told PTI.

The company would like to reach pre-COVID-19 levels in terms of sales as soon as possible, he added.

Hyundai had sold 5,50,002 units in 2018, 5,10,260 units in 2019, and 4,23,642 units last year in the domestic market.

"We want to reach that number as quickly as possible, but it will depend on various factors. The uncertainty is high. So, while we want to reach those levels as soon as possible, let us see how things pan out," Kim noted.

Demand for Hyundai Creta outstripping production capacity, says company boss S S Kim

The second-gen Hyundai Creta has consistently been India's highest-selling UV since its launch in 2020. Image: Hyundai

He said that as far as customer demand is concerned, it appears to be quite strong at the moment.

"And the good thing is that it is across the products. It is not limited to one product. So, we think demand is there. We just hope that this second wave of the pandemic is controlled, and we get back to normalcy," Kim said.

Citing other factors, he said the car penetration remains quite low in the country and there is scope for growth for the auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

"There is a lot of growth potential here and that is the reason so many global OEMs are trying to enter the Indian market. Hyundai also remains committed to this market.

"We are bullish about growth of this market and that is why we are introducing and bringing new technologies, and new vehicles and experiences here," Kim said.

On semiconductor shortage, he said the company is maintaining close relationship with suppliers and adopting flexible manufacturing approach.

"This is how we have been able to cater to the demand. Still for some models like Creta, the demand is greater than the production capacity, but we are trying to produce more and cut waiting periods," Kim said.

In the case of Creta, the demand keeps growing and currently, the orders are around three times larger than the production capacity. So, every month, the pending bookings are getting accumulated, which explains the huge waiting period for the model, he added.

Commenting on the emerging trends in the domestic passenger vehicle segment, Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales and Marketing) Tarun Garg said the demand for premium features like sunroof and connected technologies in vehicles was increasing at a fast clip in the market.

"Demand for such features is across the model range. People are getting aware of the new technologies... in terms of premiumness, we can see it coming through. That is clearly reflected in any trend you see these days," he said.

The company, which is known for loading its cars with features to the brim, is all set to drive in a new SUV – the three-row Hyundai Alcazar – later this month.

Hyundai led the sports utility vehicle (SUV) space in the country with sales of 1.8 lakh units in 2020. Its current SUV range includes the Venue, Creta and Tucson.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar 7 seater SUV showcased in new promo video: Key exterior details revealed

Apr 05, 2021
Hyundai Alcazar 7 seater SUV showcased in new promo video: Key exterior details revealed
Hyundai Kona N to get 280 hp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol with eight-speed DCT automatic

Hyundai Kona

Hyundai Kona N to get 280 hp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol with eight-speed DCT automatic

Apr 09, 2021

science

IMF, World Bank roll out debt relief plans for low-income nations in green investments push

Environment

IMF, World Bank roll out debt relief plans for low-income nations in green investments push

Apr 12, 2021
Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Mar 31, 2021
Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Climate Economics

Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Mar 31, 2021
Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Spiders on Mars

Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Mar 30, 2021