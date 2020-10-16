Friday, October 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Delhi government has announced exemption of road tax on all EVs or battery-operated vehicles

In August this year, the Telangana government had approved a new electric vehicle policy for the state.


OverdriveOct 16, 2020 09:08:47 IST

Owning an electric vehicle in Delhi has just got better as the Government has recently announced an exemption of road tax on all the EVs or battery-operated vehicles, under its latest Electric Vehicle Policy. This was announced by Kailash Gahlot, Delhi Transport minister. In an official notification, it was mentioned, the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi exempted the tax levied upon all-battery electric vehicles with immediate effect. In August this year, the Telangana government had approved a new electric vehicle policy for the state.

Under this initiative, 100 per cent exemption on road tax and registration was provided to the first two lakh electric two-wheelers and first 5,000 electric commercial four-wheelers. This subsidy was also extended to 20,000 three-seater electric auto-rickshaws. Also included are 10,000 electric LCVs, 5,000 private electric four-wheelers and 500 electric buses.

Delhi government has announced exemption of road tax on all EVs or battery-operated vehicles

Representational Image.

The new Delhi Electric Vehicle policy that was introduced in August 2020 was targetted at a faster adoption of electric vehicles in this region. To facilitate this, the policy mentioned of tax waivers, proper infrastructure for the charging of electric vehicles and also a proper ecosystem to re-use the residual batteries from EVs.

Further, to attract more customers to EVs, the policy also has conditions for incentives depending on the type of purchase. This was extended to commercial vehicles such as goods carriers, three-wheelers along with two-wheelers and personal use electric vehicles. The amount ranged from Rs 10,000 to up to Rs 1,50,000, all of which was done to make EVs account to 25 per cent of total vehicle registration in 2024.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Delhi govt says schools will remain shut till 31 October due to COVID-19 pandemic

Oct 04, 2020
Delhi govt says schools will remain shut till 31 October due to COVID-19 pandemic
Delhi Cabinet approves smog tower installation in Connaught Place; project is 'first of its kind', says Kejriwal

NewsTracker

Delhi Cabinet approves smog tower installation in Connaught Place; project is 'first of its kind', says Kejriwal

Oct 10, 2020

science

'Unprecedented' emissions dip during pandemic ends, levels returned to normal by July: Study

Lockdown Emissions

'Unprecedented' emissions dip during pandemic ends, levels returned to normal by July: Study

Oct 15, 2020
Millions of uncounted trees dotting Sahara, Sahel deserts found in satellite imagery

Environment

Millions of uncounted trees dotting Sahara, Sahel deserts found in satellite imagery

Oct 15, 2020
Restoring certain habitats can prevent extinctions, offset emissions: climate repair blueprint

Biodiversity Loss

Restoring certain habitats can prevent extinctions, offset emissions: climate repair blueprint

Oct 15, 2020
Mars shines extra bright on 13 Oct as it enters 'opposition', to remain bright for weeks

Astronomy

Mars shines extra bright on 13 Oct as it enters 'opposition', to remain bright for weeks

Oct 14, 2020