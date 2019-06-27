Thursday, June 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Delhi government announces project to deploy 1,000 electric vehicles to delivery fleets

The 1,000 odd electric vehicles will be deployed over the next 12 months for delivering online orders.

Press Trust of IndiaJun 27, 2019 16:34:23 IST

The Delhi government Wednesday announced its first electric vehicles (EVs) freight pilot under which up to 1,000 such vehicles are aimed to be deployed in the city over the next 12 months for delivering online orders.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot made an announcement in this regard on the occasion of inauguration of Urban Mobility Lab workshop to promote innovation in clean and sustainable mobility in Delhi.

"Over 30 players in last-mile urban delivery from across India have come together in Delhi as part of the Urban Mobility Lab with the goal of piloting up to 1,000 electric vehicles (EVs) for urban deliveries in the city over the next 12 months," the government said in a statement.

Delhi government announces project to deploy 1,000 electric vehicles to delivery fleets

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot at the inauguration of the Urban Mobility Lab. Image: Twitter/ Go Electric India

It is a first-of-its-kind project with an objective to pilot and rigorously analyse the performance of EVs for urban deliveries, it said.

The Delhi government believes electric vehicles are the future and it's time to bring this future into the present, Gahlot said.

"To make life easier and better for the common man, it is critical that the cost of EVs come down. We are willing to work with all stakeholders in the industry and resolve any hurdles that they face in the roll out of EVs in the city," he said.

The Urban Mobility Lab is an initiative of Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission(DDC) and non-profit group Rockey Mountain Institute(RMI).

"Delhi aims to become the EV capital of India. Electrification of last-mile delivery vehicles has the potential to kick-start the transition to EVs in the city. We expect this pilot to pave the way for other market segments and are committed to its success," said Jasmine Shah, the DDC vice chairperson.

Dave Mullaney, the director of RMI global freight transport initiative, said the use of EVs for last-mile delivery is ready to take off.

"The participants who are working with us and their excitement to be on this pilot shows that clearly. It is an incredibly exciting group that includes titans of Indian industry, global e-commerce giants and brand new homegrown startups," he said.

The participants in the pilot working group include top names from across different segments of the industry including Amazon, Grofers, Zomato, Amplus Solar, Areon, Blue Dart Express, Altigreen PL, Hero Electric, Shigan Evoltz, Mahindra Electric, Delta group, Charge-Zone, BSES, Tata Power, among others.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

Human Horizons

China EV maker Human Horizons will produce cars from Kia Motors' China plant

Jun 18, 2019
China EV maker Human Horizons will produce cars from Kia Motors' China plant
Only Electric Vehicles to be sold after 2030 says NITI Aayog in its latest proposal

Electric vehicles

Only Electric Vehicles to be sold after 2030 says NITI Aayog in its latest proposal

Jun 18, 2019
Electric two-wheelers becoming mainstream by 2025 is easily achievable: Ather Energy founders

Ather Energy

Electric two-wheelers becoming mainstream by 2025 is easily achievable: Ather Energy founders

Jun 14, 2019
GST Council extends anti-profiteering authority's tenure by two years, sends rate cut on EVs to fitment panel

NewsTracker

GST Council extends anti-profiteering authority's tenure by two years, sends rate cut on EVs to fitment panel

Jun 21, 2019
Shares of automakers slide up to 3% on proposal over electric vehicles transition

NewsTracker

Shares of automakers slide up to 3% on proposal over electric vehicles transition

Jun 24, 2019
Migration to electric vehicles needs proper planning to ensure ecosystem readiness: Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran

NewsTracker

Migration to electric vehicles needs proper planning to ensure ecosystem readiness: Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran

Jun 26, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019