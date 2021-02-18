Thursday, February 18, 2021Back to
Daimler partners with Amazon to help with its testing of Level 4 self-driving trucks

Agence France-PresseFeb 18, 2021 12:55:54 IST

German automobile giant Daimler, the world leader in heavy-goods vehicles, said Wednesday that it had enlisted Amazon to help with its testing of Level 4 self-driving trucks. Daimler subsidiary Torc Robotics, which specialises in vehicle automation software, selected Amazon Web Services as a cloud provider for its upcoming truck tests in the US states of New Mexico and Virginia, the German company said in a statement.

Amazon's "extensive capabilities" in areas such as data transfer, storage and analytics would help Torc "accelerate its testing and commercialisation" of Level 4 technology, Daimler said.

Representational image of a Daimler truck

Torc Robotics, which is based in Virginia, first partnered with Daimler Trucks in early 2019, and was later acquired by the German giant.

In October 2020, Daimler also signed a global partnership with Google-Alphabet subsidiary Waymo to equip US company Freightliner's Cascadia lorries with Level 4 technology.

In June 2020, it announced a partnership with US chip company Nvidia to develop AI driving applications which included Levels 2, 3 and 4.

Vehicle autonomy is classified along a scale from 0 to 5, with 5 indicating essentially total autonomy.

At Level 4 autonomy, a vehicle does not need a driver but operates in a specified geographic area.

