Thursday, April 02, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Coronavirus Outbreak: Skoda India to donate Rs 1 crore to develop COVID-19 facility in Pune

Over 35,000 sanitisers will be donated to hospitals in Pune, Aurangabad and Mumbai.


OverdriveApr 02, 2020 16:52:18 IST

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India private limited (SAVWIPL) announced its financial aid of Rs 1 crore rupees to develop a COVID-19 facility at the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune. The contribution will include medical consumables and critical care equipment for the medical team and the patients infected by the Coronavirus.

Over 35,000 sanitisers will be donated to hospitals in Pune, Aurangabad and Mumbai. And over 50,000 food packets will be distributed in the Aurangabad region. The company's factory in Chakan, Pune, is producing reusable face shields which will be given to the doctors and medical staff taking care of COVID-19 patients.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Skoda India to donate Rs 1 crore to develop COVID-19 facility in Pune

The company will be utilising its supply chain to organise medical supplies and will be importing the necessary medical equipment into India through Volkswagen AG. Image. PTI

These face shields have been approved by doctor Ajay Chandanwale, dean of Sassoon General Hospital and it is certified for both indoor and outdoor use. The transparent sheet that forms the shield can be sanitised after six to eight hours before it is used again.

The company will be utilising its supply chain to organise medical supplies and will be importing the necessary medical equipment into India through Volkswagen AG.

The parent company, Skoda Auto has developed FFFP3 respirators for hospitals using 3D printers. This has been done in collaboration with the Czech Technical University in Prague. The company is globally helping charities, municipalities along with distribution of food and medicines by offering its fleet of owned vehicles.

The Volkswagen group is also organising medical material to help the health forces by providing them with face masks, gloves, disinfectants, clinical thermometers, protective goggles and clothing. The entire effort is promoted on their social media by #wenotme.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Mercedes-Benz

Coronavirus Outbreak: Mercedes-Benz India to set up temporary hospital and isolation wards

Apr 02, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Mercedes-Benz India to set up temporary hospital and isolation wards
COVID-19 death toll rises to 13,049 globally, India cases rise to 324, train services halted for Janta Curfew

COVID-19 death toll rises to 13,049 globally, India cases rise to 324, train services halted for Janta Curfew

Mar 22, 2020
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus

How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus

Mar 21, 2020
How to talk to your parents and grandparents about the coronavirus

How to talk to your parents and grandparents about the coronavirus

Mar 23, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Government to reportedly launch CoWin-20 app to track, curb the virus

Coronavirus

Coronavirus Outbreak: Government to reportedly launch CoWin-20 app to track, curb the virus

Mar 25, 2020
Netflix, Facebook to cut data traffic in India to ease network congestion

Coronavirus

Netflix, Facebook to cut data traffic in India to ease network congestion

Mar 25, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020