Skoda Auto Volkswagen India private limited (SAVWIPL) announced its financial aid of Rs 1 crore rupees to develop a COVID-19 facility at the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune. The contribution will include medical consumables and critical care equipment for the medical team and the patients infected by the Coronavirus.

Over 35,000 sanitisers will be donated to hospitals in Pune, Aurangabad and Mumbai. And over 50,000 food packets will be distributed in the Aurangabad region. The company's factory in Chakan, Pune, is producing reusable face shields which will be given to the doctors and medical staff taking care of COVID-19 patients.

These face shields have been approved by doctor Ajay Chandanwale, dean of Sassoon General Hospital and it is certified for both indoor and outdoor use. The transparent sheet that forms the shield can be sanitised after six to eight hours before it is used again.

The company will be utilising its supply chain to organise medical supplies and will be importing the necessary medical equipment into India through Volkswagen AG.

The parent company, Skoda Auto has developed FFFP3 respirators for hospitals using 3D printers. This has been done in collaboration with the Czech Technical University in Prague. The company is globally helping charities, municipalities along with distribution of food and medicines by offering its fleet of owned vehicles.

The Volkswagen group is also organising medical material to help the health forces by providing them with face masks, gloves, disinfectants, clinical thermometers, protective goggles and clothing. The entire effort is promoted on their social media by #wenotme.

