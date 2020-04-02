Overdrive

Mercedes-Benz today announced the setting up of a temporary hospital with medical facilities and isolation wards for the COVID-19 affected patients. This will be done at the newly developed medical facility in Mhalunge-Ingale village, Chakan Khed that has isolation wards with a total capacity of 1,500 patients.

The company will help the Zila Parishad with medical equipment required to create a temporary OPD, infrastructure for stay, stretchers, wheel chairs, PPE kits, sanitizers etc. which are essential in the smooth functioning of the hospital and isolation ward. Further, it has also donated ventilators to the Grant Medical Foundation (Ruby Hall Clinic).

At a later stage when the situation of Coronavirus reduces, the temporary hospital will be shut down. However, the medical equipment will be donated to the civil hospital of Khed. The assets from the isolation wards will be donated to the tribal youth hostels run by Government authorities. The company will be supporting 1600 families from Khed and Viman Nagar area by providing them dry ration and cleaning kits, with the help of company's existing NGO partner Shashwat Trust and Ashraya Initiatives for children.

Commenting on this, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, "In these challenging times we are trying to support the local community and the local authorities. The new medical facility will help support the local authorities and the people of the region with healthcare in the coming times if the situation worsens. We stand together with our community and it remains our endeavor to support them and the authorities

in every possible way. We hope for a steady recovery of the crisis and getting back to normalcy."

