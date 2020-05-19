Tuesday, May 19, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Coronavirus Outbreak: Maruti Suzuki rolls out safety protocol for all service centres, dealerships in India

The company has a vast network of over 3,800 service centres across 1,914 cities in India.


OverdriveMay 19, 2020 11:28:22 IST

Maruti Suzuki has rolled out safety protocols that must be strictly followed at all dealerships and service centres across the country. The company has a vast network of over 3800 service centres across 1914 cities. These protocols ensure the safety of all employees and customers while working in the post lockdown world. The protocols have been developed after taking guidance from the social distancing initiative set by the government and other authorities in the best interest of people.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Maruti Suzuki rolls out safety protocol for all service centres, dealerships in India

Representational Image

The key measures include training of over 80,000 employees on how to work while minimizing the risk of contracting the virus. All the employees will go through a routine check for temperature and they will be monitored through a health app on a daily basis. Most of the service networks will work on a digital platform where the job cards, E-Invoicing and customer feedback will happen through mobile while insisting on a digital mode of payment. All the employees will wear protective gear at all times. Cars will be sanitized while being picked up and dropped off. And lastly, the customer will have access to hand sanitizers across the service centres and dealerships.

The company has extended warranty and free service benefits until June 30th and also approached customers with tips about how to take care of their vehicles during the lockdown. Over 2000 company workshops are ready to take care of customer service needs across 1100 cities after taking approval from government authorities

Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director and CEO at Maruti Suzuki India said, "Maruti Suzuki is committed to taking every possible effort to ensure the safety of customers visiting the service centres. With Social Distancing as the new normal, we encourage our customers to avail convenience and safety of doorstep services such as  'Service on Wheels' and 'Pick and Drop'. With these service initiatives, customers need not step out of their homes for car servicing."

He added, "The workshop employees have been trained and equipped to make service processes contactless, requiring no paperwork, with focus on hygiene, safety and remote monitoring facilities."

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Maruti Suzuki India Q4 net profit dips 28% at Rs 1,322 cr on lower sales volume, higher promotion expenses

May 13, 2020
Maruti Suzuki India Q4 net profit dips 28% at Rs 1,322 cr on lower sales volume, higher promotion expenses
Lockdown 3.0: Some auto companies resume production, others prepare to restart manufacturing

NewsTracker

Lockdown 3.0: Some auto companies resume production, others prepare to restart manufacturing

May 07, 2020
Ajinkya Rahane says cricketers will need three-four weeks of practice before playing competitive matches

SportsTracker

Ajinkya Rahane says cricketers will need three-four weeks of practice before playing competitive matches

May 06, 2020
Coronavirus India Update, May 13: Cases reach 74,281, Vande Bharat Mission’s next phase, Remdesivir production in India

Coronavirus India Update, May 13: Cases reach 74,281, Vande Bharat Mission’s next phase, Remdesivir production in India

May 13, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Cricketers and everyone else need to live with this virus, says Gautam Gambhir

Coronavirus Outbreak: Cricketers and everyone else need to live with this virus, says Gautam Gambhir

May 10, 2020
Coronavirus Lockdown: Maruti Suzuki India to resume operations at Manesar plant from 12 May

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Lockdown: Maruti Suzuki India to resume operations at Manesar plant from 12 May

May 06, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020