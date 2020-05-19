Overdrive

Maruti Suzuki has rolled out safety protocols that must be strictly followed at all dealerships and service centres across the country. The company has a vast network of over 3800 service centres across 1914 cities. These protocols ensure the safety of all employees and customers while working in the post lockdown world. The protocols have been developed after taking guidance from the social distancing initiative set by the government and other authorities in the best interest of people.

The key measures include training of over 80,000 employees on how to work while minimizing the risk of contracting the virus. All the employees will go through a routine check for temperature and they will be monitored through a health app on a daily basis. Most of the service networks will work on a digital platform where the job cards, E-Invoicing and customer feedback will happen through mobile while insisting on a digital mode of payment. All the employees will wear protective gear at all times. Cars will be sanitized while being picked up and dropped off. And lastly, the customer will have access to hand sanitizers across the service centres and dealerships.

The company has extended warranty and free service benefits until June 30th and also approached customers with tips about how to take care of their vehicles during the lockdown. Over 2000 company workshops are ready to take care of customer service needs across 1100 cities after taking approval from government authorities

Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director and CEO at Maruti Suzuki India said, "Maruti Suzuki is committed to taking every possible effort to ensure the safety of customers visiting the service centres. With Social Distancing as the new normal, we encourage our customers to avail convenience and safety of doorstep services such as  'Service on Wheels' and 'Pick and Drop'. With these service initiatives, customers need not step out of their homes for car servicing."

He added, "The workshop employees have been trained and equipped to make service processes contactless, requiring no paperwork, with focus on hygiene, safety and remote monitoring facilities."