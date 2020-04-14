FP Trending

Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday increased warranty, extended warranty and free services for customer vehicles that were expiring between 15 March and 30 April to 30 June. The automaker took the decision to extend the services after the government earlier today extended the coronavirus lockdown till 3 May.

"Maruti Suzuki is fully committed to the safety and well-being of its employees, business partners and customers. The company will continue to support the government at the Centre and state levels and follow all advisories in combating COVID-19,” the automaker said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation earlier today said that the 21-day lockdown which was scheduled to end on 14 April has now been extended till 3 May. The decision has been taken after consultation with chief ministers of states and he said that it would help restrict the spread of COVID-19.

Maruti Suzuki India has also reached out to its customers with precautionary steps that should be taken to prevent car damage during the COVID-19 lockdown.

India’s largest carmaker said that it has sent SMS to more than 25 million customers to inform them about tips that they can follow to protect their vehicle.

Maruti Suzuki has issued a special advisory on battery protection for when the vehicle is parked for a longer time. It has asked customers to start the vehicle and keep the engine running in on position once in a month for a minimum of 15 minutes.

For cars with smart Hybrid tech and Lithium-ion battery, the company has asked customers to start the engine and keep it running with headlights in on position for at least 30 minutes once a month.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.