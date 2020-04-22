Wednesday, April 22, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Coronavirus Outbreak: Here are a few ways to disinfect the interior of your car

Disinfectants like washing powders, bleaches, conditioners or liquid soaps and shampoos can be used to clean cars.


OverdriveApr 22, 2020 17:34:13 IST

The whole world is facing one of the most challenging and demanding situations with the growing concern and threat over Coronavirus a.k.a COVID-19. The government, doctors, etc, have all asked us to practice the necessary hygiene and social distancing to break the chain of the spread of this corona.

In many places, public transport has shut down too, which means in a case of emergency you may be required to use your car. And being a country that has more than 30 million cars on the road, it becomes necessary that we practice the necessary hygiene and cleanliness in the car as we would in our own houses.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Here are a few ways to disinfect the interior of your car

One must make sure to wear face masks and gloves while doing the disinfection process to avoid contact with dust and germs. Image: Pixabay

In case you are required to drive the car, make sure it's disinfected first. And that is possibly best done by using Hydrogen Peroxide, which you can try and buy from a medical or general store.

The easiest and the best way to use it is to spray it on the surface that you want to disinfect in the car and then wipe it with a clean cloth. The fact that Hydrogen Peroxide is not corrosive, means you can spray it on any metal surface. Just be careful not to let it come in contact with fabric to avoid discolouring.

(Also read: Coronavirus Lockdown: How to maintain your vehicle when it remains unused for a long time)

If you don't have hydrogen peroxide at home or are unable to buy it, you can also opt for any household detergents or disinfectants such as washing powders, bleaches, conditioners or liquid soaps and shampoos. Dettol solution diluted in water should be effective too. One must make sure to wear face masks and gloves while doing the disinfection process to avoid contact with dust and germs. Also, once used, make sure you discard the gloves and masks in a closed dustbin for safe disposal to avoid spread of germs.

It is also likely you are bored working from home and want to do something else than just watch Netflix. So why not shower your prized possession parked in the garage with some TLC (tender loving care). Many owners like to keep their car shining from outside more than the inside as it's easier to clean and is also the only visible profile.

(Also read: Triumph 2020 Street Triple RS motorcycle launched in India at Rs 11.13 lakh)

 

However, keeping the car clean from inside is more important as that's the space you spend your maximum time in. Firstly, make sure the cabin is properly vacuumed to remove all the dust and grime that gets deposited with time. Also, make sure the carpets and the more difficult to reach areas like the front under seats section, the recess in the front console, bottle holder slots on the door trims and also the gaps between the seats and the console are cleaned thoroughly. Leather seats are comparatively easier to clean with cream solutions whereas the fabric seats need to be dealt with by proper vacuuming and then spraying of a cleaning or soap solution followed by brushing the area that has been sprayed.

The buttons and the knobs on the central console and the steering wheel used for various functions in the car and also the door locks are the parts that we come in contact with more often and they get oily and sticky. It is important that unlike the seats, you do not spray on these controls but wipe them gently with multi-surface cleaning creams like Min, etc, most of which you can find online.

Image: Overdrive

It is important that unlike the seats, you do not spray on buttons and knobs but wipe them gently. Image: Overdrive

Another important part of an automobile that needs thorough cleaning is the air-conditioning unit that might attract the virus from outside and then transmit it to the occupants inside. Hence, the AC units should be disinfected to get rid of any bacteria or mould.

Start with cleaning the vents, which might sound the easiest but is also one of the most tricky parts, as dust tends to accumulate in the smaller slots. Use a foam paintbrush as its sturdy bristles are also flexible to reach tight spots. This should be followed by cleaning the cabin filter, usually located around the glovebox. The best practise is to replace the cabin filter at least once every year.

However, you can regularly clean it using an air-compressor to get rid of the dust particles. Once that is done, the blades of the AC condenser fan should be wiped whereas the mesh of the condenser can be cleaned with pressurised air and sprayed with water or cleaned properly with a cloth. One must take care not to mess around with the other circuits around these parts in the engine bay.

And lastly, have a box of tissues and wet wipes along with a hand sanitiser in the car as it can come in handy when you are travelling alone or with family, children, and friends. All the personal habits that you have been following at your home to prevent spread of coronavirus, should also be practised in the cabin. Simple things like washing of hands before entering the car and after leaving the car, wiping off the steering wheel and gear lever with a wet wipe and also regularly sanitising your hands is highly advisable.

(Also read: New Audi A3 sedan with new design unveiled, expected to come to India in mid-2021)

 

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

P&G to distribute face masks, hand sanitisers to support fight against COVID-19; carries out awareness drives

Apr 15, 2020
P&G to distribute face masks, hand sanitisers to support fight against COVID-19; carries out awareness drives
JK Tyre provides food supplies to over 10,000 migrants, daily workers; organises health camps in villages

JK Tyre provides food supplies to over 10,000 migrants, daily workers; organises health camps in villages

Apr 07, 2020
Combating COVID-19 with innovative solutions, IIT Roorkee's business incubator launches Coronaoven, tracking app

NewsTracker

Combating COVID-19 with innovative solutions, IIT Roorkee's business incubator launches Coronaoven, tracking app

Apr 10, 2020
Karnataka sees highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases; toll reaches 13, a total of 313 infected

coronavirus

Karnataka sees highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases; toll reaches 13, a total of 313 infected

Apr 16, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Khabri introduces COVID-19 helpline number for blind and visually impaired

Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Outbreak: Khabri introduces COVID-19 helpline number for blind and visually impaired

Apr 10, 2020
COVID-19 India Roundup: Cases cross 5,000, hotspots in UP and East Delhi sealed, lockdown likely to be lifted in phases

COVID-19 India Roundup: Cases cross 5,000, hotspots in UP and East Delhi sealed, lockdown likely to be lifted in phases

Apr 09, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020