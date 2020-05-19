Overdrive

Bajaj has now further extended the warranty and free service facility on all its bikes till 31 July, the previous extension date was 31 May. The decision was taken after considering many customers who hadn't got to redeem their free service and warranty because of the lockdown. Those customers who have the free services for their bikes scheduled between 20 March and 31 May can now redeem those services until 31 July and the same applies for warranty of bikes that expire between the mentioned dates.

Several parts of the country have eased out on the lockdown rules so that the country can gradually return to normalcy. This has also allowed existing owners to attend to their bikes and take them to the workshops for servicing and redeeming other facilities.

Bajaj has also resumed the operation of dealerships and service centres in a phased manner while adhering to the safety protocols. The standard operating procedure includes social distancing, using masks and gloves at all times and regular screening of body temperature for all the employees. This ensures the safety and protection of the employees and customers while resuming business operations as we enter lockdown 4.0.

