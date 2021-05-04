FP Trending

Colorful Technology Company Limited has launched its latest gaming PC, the iGame M600 Mirage, which features 11th generation Intel CPUs. As per a press release, the iGame M600 Mirage comes in solid-side panel and tempered glass-side panel options, and features a graphics card bracket to support high-performance GPUs. The RGB lighting across the entire dark silver chassis – that has over 70 individually configurable RGB LEDs – creates what the company calls a ‘Dynamik Light’ effect. It also features a Skylight RGB effect on the top panel, a pair of ARGB strips on the front panel and an RGB under-glow at the bottom.

As per the release, one of the M600 Mirage’s exclusive features is the magnetic Power Key needed to switch on the gaming PC, lending it a touch of personalisation. The Power Key is detachable, ad helps keep unwanted and unauthorised users at bay.

Made to cater to all kinds of gamers, the M600 Mirage comes in different configurations, with CPU options ranging from an Intel Core i5-11400 up to Intel Core i9-11900K eight-core processor. Similarly, graphics card options range from a GeForce RTX 3060 up to the GeForce RTX 3090. The PC uses an AIO liquid CPU cooler and high-speed NVMe SSD storage for fast and responsive gaming.

Of course, the iGame M600 Mirage gaming PC is available at different prices, basis the configuration. The Intel Core i5-11400 with GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card model is listed at Rs 1,19,999. The Intel Core i7-11700 model that features the GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card costs Rs 1,35,000, while the Intel Core i7-11700K model featuring the GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card is priced at Rs 2,09,999. The Intel Core i7-11700K with GeForce RTX 3080 model is priced at Rs 2,29,999, and the range closes out with the Intel Core i9-11900K and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card model, which is listed at Rs 3,93,939.