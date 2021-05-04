Tuesday, May 04, 2021Back to
Colorful iGame M600 Mirage Gaming PC launched: Check prices, features and specs

Prices for the Colorful iGame M600 Mirage gaming PC range from Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 3.94 lakh.


FP TrendingMay 04, 2021 10:19:13 IST

Colorful Technology Company Limited has launched its latest gaming PC, the iGame M600 Mirage, which features 11th generation Intel CPUs. As per a press release, the iGame M600 Mirage comes in solid-side panel and tempered glass-side panel options, and features a graphics card bracket to support high-performance GPUs. The RGB lighting across the entire dark silver chassis – that has over 70 individually configurable RGB LEDs – creates what the company calls a ‘Dynamik Light’ effect. It also features a Skylight RGB effect on the top panel, a pair of ARGB strips on the front panel and an RGB under-glow at the bottom.

As per the release, one of the M600 Mirage’s exclusive features is the magnetic Power Key needed to switch on the gaming PC, lending it a touch of personalisation. The Power Key is detachable, ad helps keep unwanted and unauthorised users at bay.

The iGame M600 Mirage features more than 70 individually configurable RGB LEDs. Image: Colorful

Made to cater to all kinds of gamers, the M600 Mirage comes in different configurations, with CPU options ranging from an Intel Core i5-11400 up to Intel Core i9-11900K eight-core processor. Similarly, graphics card options range from a GeForce RTX 3060 up to the GeForce RTX 3090. The PC uses an AIO liquid CPU cooler and high-speed NVMe SSD storage for fast and responsive gaming.

Of course, the iGame M600 Mirage gaming PC is available at different prices, basis the configuration. The Intel Core i5-11400 with GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card model is listed at Rs 1,19,999. The Intel Core i7-11700 model that features the GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card costs Rs 1,35,000, while the Intel Core i7-11700K model featuring the GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card is priced at Rs 2,09,999. The Intel Core i7-11700K with GeForce RTX 3080 model is priced at Rs 2,29,999, and the range closes out with the Intel Core i9-11900K and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card model, which is listed at Rs 3,93,939.

