Wednesday, April 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Citroën India Launch highlights: C5 Aircross is the first SUV to launch in 2020, brand to launch in 2021

tech2 News StaffApr 03, 2019 14:58:22 IST

The Citroen brand will officially launch in India in 2021 and a car will release every year.

French carmaker Peugeot PSA, which is the parent company of Citroën, revealed its plans for the Indian market at its event in Chennai and also announced its first SUV for India, called the C5 Aircross will come in 2021.

Citroën India Launch highlights: C5 Aircross is the first SUV to launch in 2020, brand to launch in 2021

Citroen. Reuters

Present at the event were Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing Board, Groupe PSA, Linda Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, Citroën Brand, Groupe PSA, Emmanuel Delay, Executive Vice President & Head of India-Pacific, Groupe PSA, and Roland Bouchara, Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing, Citroen India.

These officials have shed light on the carmaker's plans for the Indian market, its roadmap, scope, and strengths. The brand will officially launch in India in 2021.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 14:57 (IST)

  • 14:56 (IST)

  • 14:55 (IST)

  • 14:54 (IST)

  • 14:54 (IST)

  • 14:53 (IST)

    Here's the C5 AirCross from all angles

  • 14:37 (IST)

  • 14:35 (IST)

    Citroen for India

    Citroen’s punchline says, “Inspired by you” and this is how India inspires Citroen. Note the reference to the Ambassador - a brand name that is now owned by the PSA Groupe.

  • 14:33 (IST)

  • 14:32 (IST)

    C5 Aircross announced

    Comfort will also be a big talking point for the C5 Aircross- Citroen’s first car for the Indian market

  • 14:31 (IST)

    Citroen Dealerships

    Citroen will set up state-of-the-art retail dealerships and will allow customers to rate their cars, dealerships and experience to maintain a tight leash on quality and customer service

  • 14:30 (IST)

    The iconic Ambassador

    Citroen inspires the Indian values with the Ambassador it launched so many years back and which is still being used as a symbol of the Indian government.

  • 14:26 (IST)

    PSA's India goals

    PSA will competitively make local and localise components. The brand has struck a partnership with TCS for engineering. The Powertrain manufacturing will start in 2019 in Hosur plant in collaboration with Avtec.

  • 14:24 (IST)

    PSA's sales

    Groupe PSA is primarily aiming at three markets which are India, North America and Russia. Outside of Europe PSA has more than 50 percent of sales. The company has achieved 1 million sales in the last year.

  • 14:21 (IST)

    A live stream of the event

  • 14:18 (IST)

  • 14:18 (IST)

    A small introduction to Peugeot PSA

  • 14:16 (IST)

    Significant local partnerships with CK Birla group

  • 14:16 (IST)

    Local partnerships with CK Birla group

  • 14:11 (IST)

    The event has started!

  • 14:05 (IST)

    Fully electric Ambassador? 

  • 14:04 (IST)

  • 13:58 (IST)

    Under the wraps is the first vehicle for the Citroen brand in India - the C5 Aircross

  • 13:43 (IST)

  • 13:41 (IST)

    Citroen plant in India

    Citroen's production facility outside Chennai supply powertrains and transmissions. The factory is said to have a total production capacity to roll out 2,00,000 engines and 3,00,000 transmissions annually. With an investment of Rs 600 crore, the facility will roll out 50,000 cars in the first year. 

  • 13:07 (IST)

    Citroen in India

    In April 2016, PSA Group revealed its ‘Push to Pass’ six-year long growth plan for the plan and the company said that they would step in India by 2018 and would launch the first Citroen product by 2021.

  • 12:59 (IST)

    Peugeot and Birla

    PSA Group and Avtec Ltd, a CK Birla Group company inaugurated their Hosur plant in November 2018. The plant manufactures and supplies powertrains for global and domestic markets.

  • 12:58 (IST)

  • 12:57 (IST)

  • 12:57 (IST)

  • 12:56 (IST)

    Hello and Welcome to the launch of the Citroen brand in India

    French carmaker Peugeot PSA, the parent company of Citroen, is all set to reveal its plans for India today at a function held in Chennai.

    • read more



top reviews

Realme 3 (64GB, 4GB RAM)

Realme 3 (64GB, 4GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

Vivo V15 pro

Vivo V15 pro

TECH2 RATING

Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular

Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular

TECH2 RATING

Honor View 20 (128GB, 6GB RAM)

Honor View 20 (128GB, 6GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

LG G7+ ThinQ (128GB, 6GB RAM)

LG G7+ ThinQ (128GB, 6GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10


also see

WhyNow

Mounting losses force Peugeot to cut 8,000 jobs

Jul 12, 2012
Mounting losses force Peugeot to cut 8,000 jobs
Peugeot planning a comeback into India through Tata Motors

psa peugeot citroen

Peugeot planning a comeback into India through Tata Motors

Oct 05, 2015
Volkswagen and labor unions agree to axe 30,000 people by 2020

Volkswagen and labor unions agree to axe 30,000 people by 2020

Nov 18, 2016
PSA Peugeot Citroen Deploys 10,000 BlackBerry 10 Smartphones

PSA Peugeot Citroen Deploys 10,000 BlackBerry 10 Smartphones

Dec 18, 2013
M&M lines up next buyout after Ssangyong, in talks for Peugeot's scooter business

M&M lines up next buyout after Ssangyong, in talks for Peugeot's scooter business

Sep 17, 2014
France to end sale of petrol, diesel vehicles by 2040 to meet targets under Paris climate accord

NewsTracker

France to end sale of petrol, diesel vehicles by 2040 to meet targets under Paris climate accord

Jul 06, 2017

science

First closeup image of a black hole ever taken might be unveiled on 10 April

Black Hole

First closeup image of a black hole ever taken might be unveiled on 10 April

Apr 03, 2019
Which of our senses is the best? Scientists are still battling it out for an answer

Neuroscience

Which of our senses is the best? Scientists are still battling it out for an answer

Apr 02, 2019
Earth's collapsing systems led to dinosaurs dying out – we're headed the same way

Life on Earth

Earth's collapsing systems led to dinosaurs dying out – we're headed the same way

Apr 02, 2019
Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars' atmosphere could be

Methane on Mars

Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars' atmosphere could be

Apr 02, 2019