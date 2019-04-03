French carmaker Peugeot PSA, which is the parent company of Citroën, revealed its plans for the Indian market at its event in Chennai and also announced its first SUV for India, called the C5 Aircross will come in 2021.

Present at the event were Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing Board, Groupe PSA, Linda Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, Citroën Brand, Groupe PSA, Emmanuel Delay, Executive Vice President & Head of India-Pacific, Groupe PSA, and Roland Bouchara, Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing, Citroen India.

These officials have shed light on the carmaker's plans for the Indian market, its roadmap, scope, and strengths. The brand will officially launch in India in 2021.

