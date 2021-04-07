tech2 News Staff

The Citroen C5 Aircross has been launched in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 29.90 lakh. Available in two trims, the C5 Aircross Feel is priced at Rs 29.90 lakh, while the fully-loaded C5 Aircross Shine costs Rs 31.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). Citroen says it has already received over 1,000 pre-bookings for the C5 Aircross since the company opened order books last month. At this price, however, the top-spec Citroen C5 Aircross is roughly Rs 4 lakh more expensive than the equivalent Jeep Compass, and nearly Rs 5 lakh more expensive than the equivalent Hyundai Tucson.

In addition to being sold via 10 of its physical ‘La Maison’ dealerships, the C5 Aircross will also be available for purchase online via the company’s direct selling programme in over 50 Indian cities. This is in order to maximise the company’s reach in regions where it doesn’t have a dealership at present, and for those opting to buy the C5 Aircross online, Citroen will provide a dedicated test drive fleet, an online sales advisor, virtual product demo and doorstep delivery straight from the factory.

Citroen says around 15 to 20 percent of the bookings it has received so far have come through its online portal.

First showcased on Indian soil all the way back in 2019, the C5 Aircross was due to be launched in the second half of 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the PSA Group’s hand, and the company chose to delay the introduction of the Citroen brand to 2021.

Bookings for the French SUV have been open for the last few weeks, with the booking amount set at Rs 50,000. Those who pre-booked the C5 Aircross till April 6 are eligible for free periodic services for up to five years or 50,000km, whichever is earlier. Today, the company also announced the Citroen Future Sure package, which costs Rs 49,999 and provides owners routine maintenance, extended warranty, roadside assistance and on-road financing for up to 5 years.

To recap, the Citroen C5 Aircross is a 5-seat SUV, which is roughly the same size as the Tucson. It measures in at 4,500mm in length, 1,969mm in width and 1,710mm in height, with a 2,730mm wheelbase.

Citroen has provided flexible seating in the C5 Aircross – each of the three heavily-bolstered rear seats can slide fore and aft and be folded down individually as per the user’s requirement to create more room for luggage.

With all three rear seats up, boot space is pegged at a generous 580 litres, and with all three seats folded down, it rises to a cavernous 1,630 litres. The C5 Aircross has a 52.5-litre fuel tank, and it will be available in a total of four colours, with a contrast roof available as an option.

The top-spec Citroen C5 Aircross Shine packs features such as dual-zone auto climate control, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch digital instruments display, an air purifier, hands-free tail gate operation, connected car tech and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The Feel version, on the other hand, gets most of the Shine’s features, but has halogen headlights and misses out on the panoramic sunroof, mood lighting and hands-free tail gate operation. Dual-tone paint costs an added Rs 50,000 on the Feel variant.

Safety kit includes front, side and curtain airbags, electronic stability control, a reverse camera, disc brakes for all four wheels, a blind-spot monitoring system, an electronic parking brake and active park assist. With a view to highlighting its focus on comfort, Citroen has also equipped the C5 Aircross with double-glazed front windows to reduce NVH levels on the inside.

Powering the Citroen C5 Aircross is a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that makes 177 hp and 400 Nm of torque. Citroen claims the C5 Aircross’ ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figure of 18.6 kpl is the best in its segment. Paired with it is an eight-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. Also available are drive modes and a Grip Control system, to help the C5 traverse rough terrain.

For now, the Citroen C5 Aircross’ rivals include the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson, but it will soon also face competition from the five-seat Volkswagen Tiguan facelift, which is set for launch in the coming months and will be locally assembled.