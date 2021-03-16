tech2 News Staff

Citroen India has today announced the launch date of its first model for our market, the C5 Aircross. Originally scheduled to arrive in 2020 but delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Citroen C5 Aircross will finally be launched in India on 7 April, 2021. Bookings for the French SUV have been open for the last few weeks, with the booking amount set at Rs 50,000. Tech2 had first reported that the C5 Aircross will be launched on 7 April in a story containing exclusive details of Citroen India’s direct-to-consumer sales model.

Those who pre-book the C5 Aircross till April 6 will be eligible for free periodic services for up to five years or 50,000km, whichever is earlier.

For the uninitiated, rthe Citroen C5 Aircross is a 5-seat SUV, which is roughly the same size as a Hyundai Tucson. It measures in at 4,500mm in length, 1,969mm in width and 1,710mm in height, with a 2,730mm wheelbase.

Citroen has devised flexible seating for the C5 Aircross – each of the three heavily-bolstered rear seats can slide fore and aft and also be folded down individually as per the user’s requirement to create more room for luggage.

With all three rear seats up, boot space is pegged at a generous 580 litres, and with all three seats folded down, it rises to a cavernous 1,630 litres. The C5 Aircross has a 52.5-litre fuel tank, and it will be available in a total of four colours, with a contrast roof available as an option.

There will be two variants of the C5 Aircross – Feel and Shine. As the company has previously confirmed, the top-spec Citroen C5 Aircross Shine will pack features such as dual-zone auto climate control, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch digital instruments display, an air purifier, hands-free tail gate operation, connected car tech and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The Feel version, on the other hand, gets most of the Shine’s features, but has halogen headlights and misses out on the panoramic sunroof, mood lighting and hands-free tail gate operation.

Safety kit includes front, side and curtain airbags, electronic stability control, a reverse camera, disc brakes for all four wheels, a blind-spot monitoring system, an electronic parking brake and active park assist. With a view to highlighting its focus on comfort, Citroen has also equipped the C5 Aircross with double-glazed front windows to reduce NVH levels on the inside.

Powering the Citroen C5 Aircross is a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that makes 177 hp and 400 Nm of torque. Citroen claims the C5 Aircross’ ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figure of 18.6 kpl is the best in its segment. Paired with it is an eight-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. Also available are drive modes and a Grip Control system, to help the C5 traverse rough terrain.

The Citroen C5 Aircross’ price in India is expected to be in the range of Rs 25-30 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will be sold from Citroen’s ‘La Maison’ dealerships, with 10 such outlets to be opened initially, as well as online, via its Citroen Direct model, which will see customers receive delivery of their vehicle straight from the factory.