Wednesday, April 07, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Citroen C5 Aircross India launch LIVE updates: Prices to be announced by 3:45pm IST

tech2 News StaffApr 07, 2021 13:59:04 IST

The Citroen C5 Aircross will rival the likes of the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and Volkswagen Tiguan in India.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 14:13 (IST)

    Concept in 2015, hits production in 2017

    India may be new to the Citroen C5 Aircross, but this SUV was actually showcased in concept form all the way back in 2015 as the 'Aircross Concept'. It made its debut in production form in China, in 2017. 

  • 13:58 (IST)

    One hour to go for the Citroen C5 Aircross' India launch

    Hello and welcome to Tech2's live coverage of the Citroen C5 Aircross' India launch! In exactly one hour from now, Citroen will begin the launch ceremony for its maiden offering for our market. Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates straight from the event!

    • read more

The launch of the Citroen C5 Aircross is finally upon us. First showcased on Indian soil all the way back in 2019, the C5 Aircross was due to be launched in the second half of 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the PSA Group’s hand, and the company chose to delay the introduction of the Citroen brand to 2021. Fast forward to today, and the C5 Aircross will finally go on sale this evening. Citroen has even adopted a new approach and will provide buyers the option to complete their purchase online via its Direct selling programme. Tech2 broke the news about this development at the start of March.

Bookings for the French SUV have been open for the last few weeks, with the booking amount set at Rs 50,000. Those who pre-booked the C5 Aircross till April 6 are eligible for free periodic services for up to five years or 50,000km, whichever is earlier.

For the uninitiated, the Citroen C5 Aircross is a 5-seat SUV, which is roughly the same size as a Hyundai Tucson. It measures in at 4,500mm in length, 1,969mm in width and 1,710mm in height, with a 2,730mm wheelbase.

Powering the Citroen C5 Aircross is a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that makes 177 hp and 400 Nm of torque. Citroen claims the C5 Aircross’ ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figure of 18.6 kpl is the best in its segment. Paired with it is an eight-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. Also available are drive modes and a Grip Control system, to help the C5 traverse rough terrain.

Citroen C5 Aircross prices in India are expected to be in the range of Rs 25-30 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will be sold from Citroen’s ‘La Maison’ dealerships, with 10 such outlets to be opened initially, as well as online.



top reviews

Vivo Vivo V17

Vivo Vivo V17

TECH2 RATING

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

TECH2 RATING

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

TECH2 RATING

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

TECH2 RATING

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


also see

Citroen C5 Aircross

Citroen C5 Aircross India launch today at 3pm IST: Price expectation, variants and more

Apr 07, 2021
Citroen C5 Aircross India launch today at 3pm IST: Price expectation, variants and more

science

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Mar 31, 2021
Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Climate Economics

Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Mar 31, 2021
Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Spiders on Mars

Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Mar 30, 2021
Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Synthetic Biology

Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Mar 30, 2021