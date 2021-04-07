Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

The launch of the Citroen C5 Aircross is finally upon us. First showcased on Indian soil all the way back in 2019, the C5 Aircross was due to be launched in the second half of 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the PSA Group’s hand, and the company chose to delay the introduction of the Citroen brand to 2021. Fast forward to today, and the C5 Aircross will finally go on sale this evening. Citroen has even adopted a new approach and will provide buyers the option to complete their purchase online via its Direct selling programme. Tech2 broke the news about this development at the start of March.

Bookings for the French SUV have been open for the last few weeks, with the booking amount set at Rs 50,000. Those who pre-booked the C5 Aircross till April 6 are eligible for free periodic services for up to five years or 50,000km, whichever is earlier.

For the uninitiated, the Citroen C5 Aircross is a 5-seat SUV, which is roughly the same size as a Hyundai Tucson. It measures in at 4,500mm in length, 1,969mm in width and 1,710mm in height, with a 2,730mm wheelbase.

Powering the Citroen C5 Aircross is a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that makes 177 hp and 400 Nm of torque. Citroen claims the C5 Aircross’ ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figure of 18.6 kpl is the best in its segment. Paired with it is an eight-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. Also available are drive modes and a Grip Control system, to help the C5 traverse rough terrain.

Citroen C5 Aircross prices in India are expected to be in the range of Rs 25-30 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will be sold from Citroen’s ‘La Maison’ dealerships, with 10 such outlets to be opened initially, as well as online.