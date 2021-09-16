Thursday, September 16, 2021Back to
Citroen C3 SUV world premiere LIVE updates: First pictures of made-for-India SUV revealed

tech2 News StaffSep 16, 2021 15:08:06 IST

The new Citroen C3 is the first product to emerge from the company’s C-Cubed programme for the Indian market; to also be launched in other countries across the globe.

  • 15:30 (IST)

    Citroen C3: Specifications

    The Citroen C3 measures in at 3.98 metres in length, has 180 mm of ground clearance and a turning circle of 10 metres. Boot space rated at 315 litres.

  • 15:24 (IST)

    Citroen C3: Customisation to be a priority

    A total of 78 accessories have been designed for the Citroen C3 to expand customisation options; there will be a multitude of exterior colour options (including dual-tone schemes) as well as interior trim options.

  • 15:19 (IST)

    Citroen C3: The interior

    Here's a quick peek at the dashboard of the Citroen C3. Don't miss the free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone holder and funky AC vents. 

  • 15:12 (IST)

    Citroen C3: Market positioning

    Citroen says the C3 will be positioned bang in the middle of the super-competitive compact SUV (B-segment) space in India. Termed 'attractive and affordable', and targeted at younger, first-time vehicle buyers.

  • 15:07 (IST)

    Citroen C3 unveiled

    Here's your first look at the made-for-India Citroen C3! More pictures and details coming shortly. 

  • 15:06 (IST)

    Citroen C3: An entry-ticket into the volume game

    Citroen sees India as a 'high-potential' market, and after introducing the flagship C5 Aircross SUV (which has elicited an 'interesting response'), the C3 will bring Citroen into the volume game, says company CEO Vincent Cobee.

  • 15:03 (IST)

    Citroen C3 world premiere begins

    Kicking off the world premiere of the Citroen C3 is company CEO Vincent Cobee, who says the brand is embarking on a new journey of growth with this new model. The C3 is one of three models under Citroen's strategy to introduce locally-developed vehicles.

  • 14:59 (IST)

    Citroen C3: Platform details

    The Citroen C3 is expected to be based on the PSA Group’s Common Modular Platform (CMP), which already forms the basis for several Peugeot models on sale abroad.

  • 14:55 (IST)

    Citroen C3: Design revealed in leaked scale model images

    A few months ago, we got a glimpse of what the final Citroen C3 for India will look like, thanks to leaked images of a scale model of the C3. 

  • 14:44 (IST)

    Citroen C3: A peek at the face

    With a few minutes still to go before we get to see the Citroen C3, we did little bit of work on the teaser Citroen shared a couple of days ago to bring you a fair glimpse of the face of its made-for-India SUV. What do you think of it?

  • 14:38 (IST)

    Citroen C3: First C-Cubed model

    The C3 will be the first model to emerge from Citroen's 'C Cubed' programme, under which the French carmaker plans to roll out three models for our market by 2023. These, of course, will also be exported to other markets from India.

  • 14:18 (IST)

    Citroen C3: A globally familiar moniker

    Citroen already sells a hatchback named C3 abroad, along with a crossover-style C3 Aircross. What we're about to see today, however, is a completely different, made-for-India model, which could have some styling cues in common with the international C3. 

  • 14:07 (IST)

    Citroen in India: The newest entrant

    Citroen is the newest carmaker to have entered the Indian market, having kicked off its India journey with the launch of the C5 Aircross SUV earlier this year. 

  • 13:40 (IST)

    Citroen C3 world premiere: It's about to begin!

    We're just an hour away from the world premiere of Citroen's first made-for-India, made-in-India model: the Citroen C3 SUV. Sit back and relax as we bring you all the updates from the unveiling of this new SUV LIVE right here!

Citroen is all set to unveil its latest offering for India – the C3 compact SUV. Having kicked off its India journey early in 2021 with the C5 Aircross, Citroen is finally gearing up to wade into a more fiercely contested space, with the brand-new Citroen C3 set for its world premiere today at 2:45 pm IST. While the C5 Aircross – thanks to its premium pricing – remains a choice of a select few, the Citroen C3 will do battle in one of the most competitive segments in the Indian auto industry, taking on firmly entrenched compact SUV rivals.

Citroen C3: What the teaser revealed

Citroen’s darkened teaser provides a look at the face of the C3, which, unsurprisingly, is in line with other Citroen models sold worldwide. The iconic Citroen double chevron takes pride of place on the nose, with the chrome extensions flowing into the thin, X-shaped LED daytime running lights. The headlight clusters themselves are positioned below the LED DRLs, fitting low into the front bumper. There’s a large radiator grille, with a faux skid plate expected to add some muscle to the C3’s front-end.

A few months ago, leaked images of a scale model of the Citroen C3 confirmed it will derive several design and styling cues from the C5 Aircross, including plastic cladding, the ‘Airbumps’ texture along the sides, dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail-lights and a faux skid plate at the rear as well.

Citroen C3: What we know so far

The Citroen C3 – being the first model to emerge from the company’s C-Cubed programme – is expected to be based on the PSA Group’s Common Modular Platform (CMP), which already forms the basis for several Peugeot models on sale abroad.

In terms of engine options, the Citroen C3 is expected to come with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine putting out around 110 hp and 205 Nm of torque; a non-turbocharged version of this engine could be on offer with the entry-level versions of the SUV. Gearbox options are likely to include a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic. There will be no diesel engine option for the C3.

When it is launched in the coming months, expect the Citroen C3’s price to be in the range of Rs 7-13 lakh, which will see it take on multiple rivals, including the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV300 and Renault Kiger.



