Citroen Ami electric urban mobility solution debuts globally at a starting price of € 6,000

The Ami is classified as a quadricycle in France, which means that anyone over the age of 14 can drive one.


OverdriveMar 02, 2020 17:15:22 IST

Citroen has unveiled the Citroen Ami electric quadricycle globally. The Ami is an urban mobility solution aimed to be accessible to a large set of users. Users can either buy the two-seater outright for € 6,000 (before rebate) or avail of a long-term lease starting at € 19.99/month. Further, the Ami can be also used as a shared mobility solution, from anywhere between one minute to a day.

The Ami is classified as a quadricycle in France, which means that anyone over the age of 14 can drive one, irrespective of whether they have a license or not. The EV is powered by a 5.5 kWh lithium-ion battery that gives it a 70 km range. The Ami can be charged in under three hours via a traditional 220V wall socket. The focus of the Ami is to make city travel as easy as possible, and this is expressed in the EV's styling. It's 2.41 m long, 1.39 m wide and 1.52 m high, and has a 7.4 m turning radius. The design follows a symmetric theme.

Citroen Ami electric urban mobility solution debuts globally at a starting price of € 6,000

Citroen Ami electric quadricycle

The doors are completely identical on the right and left and open in the opposite direction, its rear-hinged on the driver's side to benefit from better on-board accessibility and increased comfort, but has a more traditional front-hinge on the passenger side. The 2 fixed semi-opening side windows also follow this principle. Front and rear bumpers, bumper undersides and under-body panels are also mirrored front and rear. The overall design is quite simple and minimalistic but comes with a unique face thanks to the dual-level light signature Other traditional Citroen styling cues are the cuboidal styling elements that accent the bodywork and the small side inserts reminiscent of the brand's Airbumps.

This symmetry is carried over on the inside as well, to maximize the space available. The windscreen, panoramic roof, side windows and rear window have a large surface area. The interior is again quite minimal, the highlight here is the central docking station of the driver's smartphone. This functions as the main interface for the car and drivers can access functions like navigation and music. There's numerous customisation options on offer too. You get many accessories and four colour options(grey, blue, khaki and orange). Further, there are two design packs also available. The Pop trim depicts a young chic look, while the Vibe trim is more upscale and come with more accesories.

