Reuters

China's new electric vehicle (NEV) maker Human Horizons said on Monday that it will use a Kia Motors' joint venture plant to make its first model, according to a company statement published on its official WeChat account.

The Shanghai-based startup said that it expects to start mass-producing its cars from the plant, which is run by a joint venture of Dongfeng Motor, Yueda Group and Kia Motors, in 2021.

Financial magazine Yicai reported that the plant to be used by Human Horizons was Dongfeng Yueda Kia Motors' No. 1 plant, citing an industry insider close to Seoul's Kia Motors.

Reuters reported in March that Kia was considering suspending operations at its No.1 plant in China as part of its longer-term efforts to enhance competitiveness. The joint venture runs three factories in Jiangsu province in China.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.