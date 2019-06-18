Tuesday, June 18, 2019Back to
China EV maker Human Horizons will produce cars from Kia Motors' China plant

Human Horizons expects to start mass-producing its cars from the plant by 2021.

ReutersJun 18, 2019 08:34:18 IST

China's new electric vehicle (NEV) maker Human Horizons said on Monday that it will use a Kia Motors' joint venture plant to make its first model, according to a company statement published on its official WeChat account.

The Shanghai-based startup said that it expects to start mass-producing its cars from the plant, which is run by a joint venture of Dongfeng Motor, Yueda Group and Kia Motors, in 2021.

Kia Motors India plant at Andhra Pradesh. Image: Kia Motors

Financial magazine Yicai reported that the plant to be used by Human Horizons was Dongfeng Yueda Kia Motors' No. 1 plant, citing an industry insider close to Seoul's Kia Motors.

Reuters reported in March that Kia was considering suspending operations at its No.1 plant in China as part of its longer-term efforts to enhance competitiveness. The joint venture runs three factories in Jiangsu province in China.

 

