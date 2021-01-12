Tuesday, January 12, 2021Back to
CES 2021: Ather Energy launches Ather 450X electric scooter, says it the 'fastest 2-wheeler in the 125 cc category'

The Ather 450X comes with a 7-inch LCD display, which lets riders navigate, monitor incoming calls, as well as find the nearest charging points for the vehicle.


FP TrendingJan 12, 2021 17:29:08 IST

Indian Original Equipment Manufacturer Ather Energy showcased their new electric scooter Ather 450X at the CES 2021. The company claims it to be the fastest two-wheeler in the 125 cc category. The Ather 450X comes with a 7-inch LCD display, which lets riders navigate, monitor incoming calls, as well as find the nearest charging points for the vehicle. The scooter runs on electricity and Google Maps can be accessed through the display to find one’s route. It can also work as an easy access to the music playing or seeing, answering and rejecting calls.

The Ather 450X's touchscreen dashboard operates on Android. The scooter also comes with a 4G SIM card and Bluetooth connectivity.

Athen 450X electric scooter

Ather is offering the scooter in four colour variants. These are Space Gray, Mint Green, White and Series 1 (Black with red stripes). It can offer a top speed of up to 80 km per hour and it can go from 0 to 40 km per hour in 3.3 seconds. Also, it has been certified a range of 116 km. Interestingly, the scooter comes with a reverse mode, so that riders will not have to use their legs to come off slopes, tight parking spots or uneven terrain but can keep their legs on the rest and go back using reverse assist.

The Ather 450X also offers a comfortable boot space of 22L. One can easily fit their helmet and other necessary tools in the storage. Charging the vehicle is smooth and convenient as the company has introduced Ather Dot, a home charger that can be installed in your home to charge the scooter after being parked.

There is also an Ather mobile app that can not only tell riders their charging status, but also offer personalised ride statistics.

