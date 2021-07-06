Tuesday, July 06, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Bugatti merges with Croatia’s Rimac Automobili, electric Bugatti models on the cards

Rimac and Volkswagen will set up a joint venture focused on Bugatti; new company to be named Bugatti-Rimac.


Agence France-PresseJul 06, 2021 11:17:50 IST

Croatian electric carmaker Rimac Automobili will take the controlling stake in Bugatti, in an ownership swap arrangement with the French race-car brand's owner Volkswagen, the companies said Monday. Under the deal, Rimac and Volkswagen will set up a joint venture focused on Bugatti. Rimac will hold 55 percent of shares in the new company, while Volkswagen will then delegate its stake of 45 percent to its luxury sports car unit Porsche. The new company will be headquartered in Zagreb and be known as Bugatti-Rimac.

It will be founded in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to approval from competition authorities, the companies said. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Porsche itself holds a minority stake in Rimac. It bought direct shares in the Croatian company in 2018 and has gradually increased its stake to the current level of 24 percent.

Bugatti-Rimac will be founded in the fourth quarter of 2021. Image: Bugatti

Bugatti-Rimac will be founded in the fourth quarter of 2021. Image: Bugatti

Mate Rimac, founder and CEO of Rimac, said the project was "a really exciting moment" that "takes the company to a whole new level".

The venture will combine "Bugatti's strong expertise in the luxury car business with Rimac's great innovative strength in the promising field of electric mobility", Porsche CEO Oliver Blume added.

Mate Rimac will be the chief executive of the new company, which is to employ around 300 staff in Zagreb and 130 at Bugatti's existing site in Molsheim, France.

It will initially produce two luxury car models – the Bugatti Chiron and the all-electric Rimac Nevera – with more models planned for the future.

The European Union is to unveil tougher 2030 CO2 emissions targets and regulatory proposals on 14 July, which are expected to force carmakers to speed up the transition to electric cars.

Volkswagen said last month it plans to stop producing cars with internal combustion engines in Europe for its eponymous flagship brand between 2033 and 2035.

The German auto giant's electric push has additionally been accelerated by its ‘Dieselgate’ scandal, which rocked the car industry and cost Volkswagen dearly in both cash and reputational harm.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

bugatti chiron

Bugatti Chiron spied and teased, could pack over 1,500PS!

Dec 01, 2015
Bugatti Chiron spied and teased, could pack over 1,500PS!
2016 Geneva Motor Show: 1500PS Bugatti Chiron unveiled

bugatti chiron unveiled

2016 Geneva Motor Show: 1500PS Bugatti Chiron unveiled

Mar 01, 2016
2016 Geneva Motor Show: Bugatti to showcase the Chiron

automonitor

2016 Geneva Motor Show: Bugatti to showcase the Chiron

Mar 01, 2016
Bugatti Divo is a track-ready Chiron that's already sold out at EUR 5 million

Monterey

Bugatti Divo is a track-ready Chiron that's already sold out at EUR 5 million

Aug 27, 2018
Bugatti La Voiture Noire unveiled in production form, one-off costs over Rs 100 crore

Bugatti

Bugatti La Voiture Noire unveiled in production form, one-off costs over Rs 100 crore

Jun 04, 2021
Geneva Motor Show: Luxury car brands unveil supercars while Rimac shows its second concept electric supercar

Auto

Geneva Motor Show: Luxury car brands unveil supercars while Rimac shows its second concept electric supercar

Mar 10, 2018

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021