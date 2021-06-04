Friday, June 04, 2021Back to
Bugatti La Voiture Noire unveiled in production form, one-off costs over Rs 100 crore

A tribute to Jean Bugatti’s lost Type 57 SC Atlantic, the La Voiture Noire gets the Chiron’s 8.0-litre W16 engine.


FP TrendingJun 04, 2021 19:30:04 IST

French hypercar manufacturer Bugatti has finally revealed the production-spec La Voiture Noire, a modern-day interpretation of Jean Bugatti's Type 57 SC Atlantic, which is said to have mysteriously vanished without a trace shortly before the Second World War. It costs an astonishing $13.4 million, and it took Bugatti around 65,000 engineering hours to develop the La Voiture Noire, which is based on the Bugatti Chiron. “Although the La Voiture Noire is a one-off, we spent two years using a test vehicle to develop and test it in all areas like handling and driving safety so that it can be approved,” says Pierre Rommelfanger, who is the Head of Coachbuilding Projects at Bugatti.

The Bugatti La Voiture Noire is based on the Chiron hypercar but features fully bespoke bodywork. Image: Bugatti

The name La Voiture Noire literally translates to ‘the black car’ in French. The all-black Bugatti hypercar comes with a completely bespoke design as well as an extended wheelbase.

The six exhaust tips are a nod to the Atlantic; it has bodywork with a unique surface finish – visible carbon fibre with a clear coat named Black Carbon Glossy.


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BUGATTI (@bugatti)

The La Voiture Noire has more than 25 individual units of high-powered LEDs in each ultra-wide light strip along with 3D-printed front grille.

On the inside, the La Voiture Noire has Havana Brown leather upholstery, while the centre console and door trims have polished aluminium inlays. The individual who commissioned the La Voiture Noire will be able to switch between drive modes by accessing a rosewood switch.

The quad-turbo, 1,479 hp 8.0-litre W16 engine is carried over from the Chiron, so the La Voiture Noire, too, will be among the fastest cars in the world.

