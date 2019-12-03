Tuesday, December 03, 2019Back to
BSVI Mahindra XUV300 launched in India at Rs 8.30 lakh, will be available in petrol only

The BSVI XUV300 starts at Rs 8.30 lac and is available only with a petrol engine option


OverdriveDec 03, 2019 14:33:39 IST

that the BS VI XUV 300 will be available on all its 1.2 litre turbo petrol offerings. The state of tune of this engine along with the design and features list has been left unchanged. The XUV300 Petrol W4 BS6 starts at Rs 8.30 lakh and goes up to Rs 11.84 lakh for W8 BS6. This makes it Rs 20,000 more premium than the BS IV model. We believe the company will start deliveries across the country in this week.

The XUV300 is based on the SsangYong Tivoli as it is built on SsangYong's X100 platform but gets an all-new suspension setup and steering system apart from other significant changes. It competes with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Venue and also the Tata Nexon in India.

"We are delighted to launch our first BS 6 vehicle. It is a milestone in our BS6 transition journey. Despite tight timelines, we along with our suppliers, have met the challenging requirements of these tighter emission norms, much ahead of the stipulated timeline. We will progressively upgrade our entire range with cleaner emissions technology." commented Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Powertrain options include a three-cylinder, 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and a 1.5-litre four cylinder diesel. The BS VI compliant version of the XUV300 does not get any change in the power and torque figures. It continues to make 110PS at 5,000 rpm and generate 200Nm at 2,000-3500rpm. The diesel variants of the XUV300 make use of the 1.5-litre unit that produces 115PS at 3,750rpm and generate 300Nm at 1,500- 2,500rpm. The petrol engine is mated to a 6-speed manual whereas the diesel engine comes with a 6-speed MT as standard and an optional AMT unit.

