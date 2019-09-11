Overdrive

India's first BSVI Honda Activa 125 Fi has been launched in India for Rs 67,490 ex-showroom Delhi. Along with its BSVI tune, the scooter also sports a few first in segment features. The BSVI Activa 125 Fi gets a few styling tweaks as the all-LED headlamp unit has been reworked and new chrome bits have been added to the fascia as well.

The Activa 125 is powered by the same 124.9cc engine that makes 8.1PS and generates 10.54Nm, that is slightly less than the carburettor version. For better efficiency the Activa 125 is offered with a fuel-injection, Honda claims the BSVI Activa 125 is 13 percent more efficient than the older version.

The Activa 125 gets telescopic shock absorber in the front and a mono-shock absorber in the rear. The range of variants includes a drum and a disc also the braking is benefitted by a CBS (combined braking system).

Features include an idle-stat stop system and an ACG starter. The ACG starter sources power from the AC generator that charges the battery. This eliminates the need for a starter motor. Also, the digital instrument console gives real-time fuel efficiency figures. The BSVI Activa 125 Fi will also get an external fuel-lid, a new pass-switch, and a glovebox. For safety, the Activa 125 Fi comes with a side stand mitigation sensor.

Honda is offering a six-year warranty package - three-year standard and a three-year optional extended warranty. The BSVI Honda Activa 125 rivals the likes of Hero Maestro Edge and the TVS Ntorq 125.

