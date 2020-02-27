Overdrive

The BSVI compliant Ford Endeavour has been launched in India priced at Rs 29.55 lakh, ex-showroom. The SUV now comes with a BSVI compliant 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine, the SUV also gets Ford's latest 10-speed automatic transmission as standard, and it happens to be the only automatic gearbox with 10 gears in the country. Compared to the outgoing model, the 2020 Ford Endeavour is cheaper by up to Rs 1.45 lakh. However, the company has said that these are introductory prices which will be valid on bookings made until 30 April. Ford India will increase prices of the Endeavour range by up to Rs 70,000 from 1 May 2020.

Visually, the SUV looks similar to the outgoing model, with a slight change in the headlamps which provide up to 20 percent greater lighting penetration for enhanced night time visibility. The SUV comes with the company's mobility and connectivity app — FordPass. The system offers functions like starting, stopping, locking or unlocking the vehicle, information regarding remaining fuel levels and distance to empty & locating their vehicle remotely. The SUV will continue to offer features like Terrain Management System (TMS), SYNC 3 with 8-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay, A panoramic sun-roof, covering up to 50 percent of the roof, Semi-Auto Parallel Park Assist, push start button, hand-free power lift rear gate, and 8-way power-adjustable driver and front passenger seat. The SUV also gets Hill launch assist and hill descent control.

The EcoBlue diesel engine churns out 172.3PS and 420Nm, which is a decrease in power in comparison to the outgoing Duratorq diesel engine which produced 202PS and 470Nm but does outpower the 2.2 litre, four cylinder diesel engine that produces 162PS and 387Nm. The company says that the ARAI claimed mileage for the 2.0 EcoBlue in 4X2 form is 13.9 kmpl, which is higher than the older 2.2-litre AT's 12.62 kmpl figure. The new Endeavour 2.0 is rated at 12.4 kmpl, which is again an increase than the outgoing 3.2-litre 4x4 version's 10.6 kmpl ARAI figure.

The 2020 Ford Endeavour is available in three trims 2.0L Titanium 4X2 AT, 2.0L Titanium+ 4X2 Automatic and 2.0L Titanium+ 4X4 Automatic and will be available in three colours — diffused silver, sunset red, and diamond white.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.