BSVI-compliant Jeep Compass diesel automatic launched in India at Rs 21.96 lakhs

The Jeep Compass Longitude and Limited Plus are priced at Rs 21.96 lakh and Rs 24.99 lakh, respectively.


OverdriveJan 14, 2020 18:35:33 IST

FCA India announced the expansion of the Jeep Compass range by introducing two BSVI compliant turbo-diesel variants with 9-speed automatic transmission. The two variants, Longitude and Limited Plus will be offered to customers which will be powered by the locally-manufactured nine-speed automatic transmission with 2.0-litre 173 PS, 350 Nm turbo-diesel engine. The Longitude and the Limited Plus is priced at Rs 21.96 lakhs and Rs 24.99 lakhs respectively (ex-showroom, India). The BSVI compliant models are dearer by Rs. 1.5 lakh to Rs. 4 lakh in comparison to current ones.

Jeep Compass SUV.

The base model- Longitude is loaded with many features that the current model does not provide to attract more customers. The features added are cruise control, a larger 7-inch UConnect screen with reverse camera and dynamic gridlines functionality, dual-zone air conditioning and two-tone interiors, passive entry to the vehicle and push-button start. The car is also offered with the SelecTerrain AWD system with four modes including Auto, Sand, Mud and Snow.

Features provided in the top end model - the Limited Plus are the larger 8.4-inch UConnect infotainment screen, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, plush leather interiors, 8-way powered seat for the driver, auto headlamps, rain sensitive wipers, auto-dimming IRVM and six airbags among the plethora of other features that already exist in the current model.

Partha Datta, President and Managing Director, FCA India said, "We are strengthening and expanding the Jeep Compass range with the introduction of four diesel automatic variants, of which, the base and top-end variant will available to consumers right away. Both variants offer more equipment, boosting the value-for-money proposition for the customer which we believe will increase our share in the segment. This roll out has also given us the opportunity to offer our locally-made BSVI-compliant 2.0-litre turbo-diesel powertrain to consumers much before the statutory deadline."

