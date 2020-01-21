Overdrive

Hyundai Motor India today launched the Hyundai Aura. The Aura is a sub-four metre sedan, prices of which start at Rs 5.80. lakh. This is for the base E variant in petrol form. The diesel is available from the S trim onwards at Rs 7.74 lakh while the turbo-petrol is available in a single SX trim which costs Rs 8.55 lakh. Prices for the petrol AMT start at Rs 7.06 lakh, the diesel AMT comes in at Rs 8.24 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom India. bookings for the Aura opened earlier this month for Rs 10,000.

The Aura is derived from the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios hatchback that debut in 2019. It shares a similar front end with the hatch and gets the same headlamps and front bodywork. Changes are the twin DRLs, a honeycomb pattern for the Hyundai cascading grille and a different bumper which extends the grille further via a slim air-dam. The fog lamp inserts are different as well. It gets a sweeping coupe-like roofline from around the C-pillar, which is blacked out for more effect. This merges with an upswept edge to the top of the boot lid, below which are the large angular headlamps. These are chrome-lined and get full-LED treatment. The chrome treatment extends the width of the rear-section, the number plate is placed on the rear-bumper with deep inserts for the reflectors.

The 1.2-litre petrol as seen in the Grand i10 Nios continues here with the same outputs, 83 PS and 113 Nm, but is now BSVI-compliant. The 1.2-litre U2 diesel has also been upgraded to be BSVI compliant with the addition of a Lean NOx Trap (LNT), power figures are the same at 75 PS and 190Nm. The new addition is the 1-litre turbo petrol from the Venue. Here it is detuned to 100PS, while the torque output remains unchanged at 172Nm. The 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines can be had with a five-speed manual and an AMT. The turbo-petrol only gets the manual. The petrol returns 20.5 km to the litre, which increases to 25.4 kmpl for the diesel. The turbo-petrol also does 20.5 kmpl.

The interiors differ from the Nios by way of their bronze inserts and a rear armrest. There a similar features-set with an 8-inch infotainment screen with Arkamys Sound and Android Auto/Apple Car Play, cruise control, wireless charging push-button start and a rear-view camera. The Aura also gets the same three warranty choices as the Nios. These cover your car for either three years/ 1,00,000 km, four years/50,000 km or five years/40,000 km.

The Hyundai Aura largely replaces the Xcent, which will only be available in a limited number of variants from now on. It competes with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tiago, Honda Amaze and Ford Aspire.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.