The BSVI Apache RR 310 has finally broken cover and is priced at Rs 2.40 lakh ex-showroom India. What's new is the BSVI compliant drivetrain and addition of new features and electronics. Beginning with the basics, the motorcycle continues to come with the 313cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slipper clutch.

Cosmetically, the motorcycle largely remains the same, but this time the old backlit LED instrument cluster gets replaced by a 5-inch TFT display. The new TFT screen is in place to give readouts of the essentials and operate the new functions that the Apache RR 310 comes with.

One of the features is the Smart X Connect that we've already seen on the TVS Ntorq and the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. This feature records the ride data and stats which can be accessed through a smartphone via bluetooth connectivity. Along with the instrument cluster, the motorcycle now gets a new switchgear to scroll through the menu and options in the instrumentation.

In essence, the Sport and Track riding mode will tune the engine to deliver a maximum of 34PS at 9,700rpm and 27.3Nm of torque. While the Urban and Rain mode will limit the power output up to 25.8PS at 7,600rpm and 25Nm at 6,700rpm. More on the electronic front is the addition of ride-by-wire and rear-wheel-lift protection.

The cycle parts largely remain the same, upside-down forks in the front and monoshock in the rear. The wheel size remains the same as well but the tyres on offer are Michelin Road 5.

More on offer is a five-year manufacturer warranty on the RR 310 and the motorcycle is also offered with a new paint scheme. The BSVI TVS Apache RR 310 rivals the KTM RC 390 which was also recently updated to meet the BSVI norms. It is also closely matched to the Honda CBR250R in terms of pricing.

