BS6 Isuzu V-Cross, V-Cross Hi-Lander launched in India, priced from Rs 16.98 lakh

Along with an upgraded engine, the Isuzu V-Cross also gains a new, entry-level variant in the Hi-Lander.


tech2 News StaffMay 10, 2021 12:48:01 IST

The BS6 Isuzu V-Cross has finally been launched in India, with the range starting at Rs 16.98 lakh, and going all the way up to Rs 24.49 lakh. Since well before the BS6 emission norms came into effect in April 2020, Isuzu had no vehicles on sale in India, as the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its launch plans. Its commercial models – the D-Max and S-Cab – were relaunched in BS6 guise a few months ago, and now, Isuzu has finally reintroduced BS6 versions of its V-Cross pickup and MU-X SUV lines, with both models getting a handful of updates.

It’s important to note that the V-Cross launched today is not the new-gen model that debuted abroad in 2019, but the same version of the pickup truck that had been on sale in India till before the BS6 norms came into effect. The V-Cross family now starts at the newly-introduced Hi-Lander (Rs 16.98 lakh), followed by the V-Cross 4x2 Z MT (Rs 19.98 lakh), V-Cross 4x4 Z MT (Rs 20.98 lakh) and the range-topping V-Cross 4x4 AT Z Prestige (Rs 24.49 lakh, all prices ex-showroom, Tamil Nadu).

The Isuzu V-Cross Hi-Lander is the entry-level version of the pickup truck. Image: Isuzu

The Isuzu V-Cross Hi-Lander is the entry-level version of the pickup truck. Image: Isuzu

In terms of features, the top-spec BS6 Isuzu V-Cross gets six airbags, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, steering-mounted controls, six-way-adjustable front seats, automatic climate control and electronic stability control. The Hi-Lander, on the other hand, is more basic in terms of equipment, and misses out on an infotainment system and also gets only dual front airbags. That said, Isuzu will offer a range of official accessories for the Hi-Lander, including a full-size canopy for the load bay.

Both the Isuzu V-Cross as well as the Hi-Lander are both powered by the same 1.9-litre, BS6-compliant turbocharged diesel engine making 163 hp and 360 Nm of torque. That said, there are some differences between the two in terms of transmissions. The Hi-Lander – which is the entry-level model in the V-Cross family – is available only with a six-speed manual gearbox, and in two-wheel-drive form only. The V-Cross, on the other hand, is also available with a six-speed automatic option, as well as a shift-on-the-fly four-wheel-drive system.

Isuzu also launched the BS6-compliant MU-X at the end of the event, with the ladder-frame SUV being priced at Rs 33.23 lakh for the 4x2 AT model and Rs 35.19 lakh for the 4x4 AT version. No changes have been specified aside from the MU-X now being BS6-compliant, and it will continue to rival the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster and Mahindra Alturas G4.

tags

