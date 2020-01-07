Overdrive

Available in petrol and diesel, in both manual and auto variants, the BS-VI Toyota Innova Crysta and Touring Sport are priced in the range of Rs 15.36 lakh and Rs 24.06 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Supply of the BS-VI compliant Innova Crysta will begin February 2020 onwards, across the country. With BSVI rollout, the regulatory limits of Particulate Matter (PM 2.5) are the same for large or small cars for CNG, petrol and diesel-run cars.

The first generation of Toyota Innova was launched in 2005 which was a massive success for the company in India. Later in 2016, the second generation of the car came out with a new avatar, Innova Crysta in the MPV segment known for its luxurious features, comfort, safety, powerful performance, low maintenance and high resale value.

The Innova Crysta has sold close to 2,70,000 units, gaining about 40 percent of share in its segment. The new BS-VI compliant Innova will come with Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Hill Assist Control (HAC) and Emergency Brake Signal (EBS) across all variants.

Sharing his thoughts, Naveen Soni, senior vice president, sales and services said, "The launch of the BSVI Innova Crysta is a crucial step towards achieving the goal of minimizing emissions for a sustainable future."

