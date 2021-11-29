Press Trust of India

Scooter rental start-up Bounce, which is set to launch its first e-scooter Infinity on 2 December, has announced its collaboration with parking solution platform Park+ for setting up battery swapping infrastructure at more than 3,500 locations, spread over 10 cities. This framework will be available at locations like residential societies, key parking spaces, malls, corporate offices, among others, for customers to find the nearest swapping station on their Bounce App or Park+ app, the company said.

The swapping stations would work on the lines of a fuel station. Bounce battery swapping stations will have charged and ready-to-go batteries that customers can easily swap with their near-empty batteries in under a minute, it said.

With this infrastructure in place, customers wouldn’t have to wait for the scooter to charge, be anxious about the range or remember to charge it, Bounce said.

“Our objective is to have our battery swapping stations to be within one kilometre of wherever you are and to enable this we have partnered with Park+. This partnership is in line with our effort to build a battery swapping infrastructure for a million+ scooters in the next 24 months,” said Vivekananda Hallekere, Co-Founder & CEO, Bounce.

Bounce is set to launch its first consumer electric scooter, Bounce Infinity, with ‘Battery as a service’ option – a first-of-its-kind service in the Indian market.

“We are committed to scaling up charging infrastructure at a rapid pace through our network of solutions across corporate parks, shopping malls and residential apartments,” said Amit Lakhotia, Founder and CEO, Park+, said.