Monday, November 29, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Bounce teams up with Park+ to set up battery swap infrastructure ahead of Infinity e-scooter launch

Bengaluru-based start-up Bounce has tied up with Park+ to setting up battery swap infrastructure for its electric scooter at more than 3,500 locations, spread across 10 cities.


Press Trust of IndiaNov 29, 2021 13:10:24 IST

Scooter rental start-up Bounce, which is set to launch its first e-scooter Infinity on 2 December, has announced its collaboration with parking solution platform Park+ for setting up battery swapping infrastructure at more than 3,500 locations, spread over 10 cities. This framework will be available at locations like residential societies, key parking spaces, malls, corporate offices, among others, for customers to find the nearest swapping station on their Bounce App or Park+ app, the company said.

The swapping stations would work on the lines of a fuel station. Bounce battery swapping stations will have charged and ready-to-go batteries that customers can easily swap with their near-empty batteries in under a minute, it said.

Bounce will offer 'Battery as a Service' on a swapping basis for customers who'd like to purchase the Infinity e-scooter without a battery. Image: Bounce/Tech2

Bounce will offer 'Battery as a Service' on a swapping basis for customers who'd like to purchase the Infinity e-scooter without a battery. Image: Bounce/Tech2

With this infrastructure in place, customers wouldn’t have to wait for the scooter to charge, be anxious about the range or remember to charge it, Bounce said.

“Our objective is to have our battery swapping stations to be within one kilometre of wherever you are and to enable this we have partnered with Park+. This partnership is in line with our effort to build a battery swapping infrastructure for a million+ scooters in the next 24 months,” said Vivekananda Hallekere, Co-Founder & CEO, Bounce.

Bounce is set to launch its first consumer electric scooter, Bounce Infinity, with ‘Battery as a service’ option – a first-of-its-kind service in the Indian market.

“We are committed to scaling up charging infrastructure at a rapid pace through our network of solutions across corporate parks, shopping malls and residential apartments,” said Amit Lakhotia, Founder and CEO, Park+, said.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Bounce Infinity

Bounce Infinity electric scooter to be launched on 2 December, will come with swappable batteries

Nov 22, 2021
Bounce Infinity electric scooter to be launched on 2 December, will come with swappable batteries

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021