Bounce Infinity electric scooter to be launched on 2 December, will come with swappable batteries

Deliveries of the Bounce Infinity e-scooter are slated for early next year; potential buyers can book the scooter by making an initial payment of just Rs 499.


Press Trust of IndiaNov 22, 2021 16:55:45 IST

Scooter rental start-up Bounce has said that its maiden consumer e-scooter, Infinity, is set to be rolled out early next month and the deliveries are expected to commence from early 2022. The Bounce Infinity electric scooter will be launched on 2 December and bookings would also commence the same day, the company said in a statement. However, deliveries are slated for early next year, Bounce said, adding, the advanced 'Made in India' scooter can be booked by making an initial payment of just Rs 499.

The Bounce Infinity will be equipped with a smart, removable Li-ion battery, which can be taken out and charged as per a customer's convenience and requirement, it said.

Bounce also claimed offering a first-of-its kind option in the domestic EV space, in which customers can also purchase its e-scooter at an affordable price without the battery and use Bounce's extensive battery swapping network to be on the move, apart from acquiring the vehicle along with the battery pack, it said.

Bounce is launching 22Motors' Flow e-scooter as the 'Infinity'. Image: Bounce

Bounce is launching 22Motors' Flow e-scooter as the 'Infinity'. Image: Bounce

Customers will only have to pay for the battery swaps, whenever they exchange an empty battery with a fully-charged one from Bounce's swapping network, it said.

The Bangalore-based firm had acquired 22Motors, including its manufacturing unit at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, in a deal valued at USD 7 million.

As part of the deal with 22Motors, Bounce acquired its manufacturing plant at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan and intellectual property. The state-of-the-art plant has a capacity to manufacture 180,000 scooters per year.

The company also said that it is looking to set up another plant, in South India, considering the potential of the domestic market.

Besides, earlier this month, it announced investing USD 100 million across manufacturing of e-scooters and expanding the battery swapping infrastructure over the next 12 months.

