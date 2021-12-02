Thursday, December 02, 2021Back to
Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter launch LIVE updates: How to watch the unveil, expected range and price

tech2 News StaffDec 02, 2021 12:19:37 IST

Deliveries of the Bounce Infinity E1 e-scooter are slated for early next year; potential buyers can book the scooter by making an initial payment of just Rs 499.

  • 12:19 (IST)

    Bounce Infinity E1 launch: The countdown begins!

    Good afternoon, folks, and welcome to Tech2's live coverage of the Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter launch. The event begins in a little over an hour from now, so stay with us as we bring you all the updates piping hot straight from the launch!

Today, India welcomes its latest electric scooter in the form of the Bounce Infinity E1, with the launch event for the scooter rental start-up’s maiden offering set to get underway at 1:30 pm. Those wanting to follow the launch of the Bounce Infinity E1 can tune into the company’s official YouTube channel.

In its previous communications, Bounce has confirmed the Infinity E1 will be equipped with a removable Li-ion battery, which can be taken out and charged as per a customer's convenience and requirement.

Bounce also claims to offer a first-of-its kind option in the domestic EV space, in which customers can also purchase its e-scooter at an affordable price without the battery and use Bounce's extensive battery swapping network to be on the move, apart from the option of buying the scooter along with the battery pack.

Customers who opt for the former will only have to pay for the battery swaps, whenever they exchange an empty battery with a fully-charged one from Bounce's swapping network.

The Bangalore-based firm had acquired 22Motors, including its manufacturing unit at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, in a deal valued at USD 7 million. As part of the deal with 22Motors, Bounce acquired its manufacturing plant at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan and intellectual property. The plant has a capacity to manufacture 180,000 scooters per year.



