Today, India welcomes its latest electric scooter in the form of the Bounce Infinity E1, with the launch event for the scooter rental start-up’s maiden offering set to get underway at 1:30 pm. Those wanting to follow the launch of the Bounce Infinity E1 can tune into the company’s official YouTube channel.

In its previous communications, Bounce has confirmed the Infinity E1 will be equipped with a removable Li-ion battery, which can be taken out and charged as per a customer's convenience and requirement.

Bounce also claims to offer a first-of-its kind option in the domestic EV space, in which customers can also purchase its e-scooter at an affordable price without the battery and use Bounce's extensive battery swapping network to be on the move, apart from the option of buying the scooter along with the battery pack.

Customers who opt for the former will only have to pay for the battery swaps, whenever they exchange an empty battery with a fully-charged one from Bounce's swapping network.

The Bangalore-based firm had acquired 22Motors, including its manufacturing unit at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, in a deal valued at USD 7 million. As part of the deal with 22Motors, Bounce acquired its manufacturing plant at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan and intellectual property. The plant has a capacity to manufacture 180,000 scooters per year.