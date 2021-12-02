tech2 News Staff

India’s latest electric scooter has arrived – this is the just-launched Bounce Infinity E1, which buyers will be able to purchase either with or without a battery. In case they choose to do the latter, the Bounce Infinity E1 will cost Rs 67,999, and such buyers will have to leverage Bounce’s battery swap network, for which they will need to pay a monthly subscription fee (Rs 849) for the convenience of dropping off a depleted battery for a fully-charged one, a procedure said to take no more than a minute. The price further drops to Rs 56,099 if buyers opt for the second subscription plan (with a monthly fee of Rs 1,249), which will allow for more than 30 battery swaps in a month.

Those who want to buy the Infinity E1 with the battery pack and charger, will have to pay Rs 79,999 (all prices ex-showroom, including FAME-II subsidy). These prices will drop further in states with notified EV policies that grant subsidies, and in Gujarat, the Infinity E1 will be available for as low as Rs 36,099 (without battery, with the second subscription plan).

Bounce has started accepting bookings for the Infinity E1, and those interested can reserve the scooter now by paying Rs 499 online. Deliveries of the Bounce Infinity E1 are slated to commence in March 2022, once Bounce begins manufacturing the scooter at what was formerly 22Motors’ plant in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. Bounce has said it will also have an offline sales network for customers to see and experience the scooter before buying it.

If you think you've seen the Bounce Infinity E1 before, you probably have, because it was showcased to the public for the first time as the Flow e-scooter by a start-up named 22Motors all the way back at the 2018 Auto Expo. In 2019, 22Motors tied up with Taiwanese two-wheeler manufacturer Kymco for a JV named '22Kymco', and the Flow was rebranded the iFlow (seen on the left in the image), and was to leverage Kymco's Ionex battery swapping platform. However, the partnership fell through, and Bounce ended up acquiring 22Motors, including its manufacturing unit in Rajasthan, in a deal valued at $7 million.

Being a rebranded version of the Flow, the Bounce Infinity E1 retains the scooter’s neo-retro design, and has an LED headlight located in a circular housing outlined by segmented LED daytime running lights. The clear-lens turn indicators are integrated into the apron, and the tail-light, too, has clear-lens elements. The Infinity E1 rides on 12-inch alloy wheels, has a telescopic fork up front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The scooter comes with disc brakes front and rear, and has a combi-brake system. It will be offered in a total of five colours.

The 2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack of the Bounce Infinity E1 – which has a claimed life of over 1,400 charging cycles – slots in beneath the seat, which means underseat storage space is limited to 12 litres, which is significantly smaller than the Ola Electric S1. Instead of a full-colour touchscreen like some other electric scooters around, the Bounce Infinity E1 has a simple digital instruments display.

Range for the Bounce Infinity E1 is pegged at 85 kilometres, but company CEO Vivekananda Hallekere said buyers can expect a real-world range of up to 50 kilometres in Power mode, and up to 65 kilometres in Eco mode. Top speed of the Infinity E1 is rated at 65 kph, and it does 0-40 kph in a claimed eight seconds, which is considerably slower than the likes of the Ather 450X and Ola S1/S1 Pro.

Charging the 2 kWh battery of the Infinity E1 is said to take anywhere between four to five hours. Since it’s removable, Bounce believes it will ease buyer concerns about a lack of charging infrastructure, since they can simply carry the battery pack home and charge it using a regular wall socket.

The Infinity E1 comes with a variety of connected features such as remote vehicle tracking and battery charge status tracking, geo-fencing, an anti-theft system and tow alerts, all of which can be accessed via a dedicated smartphone app.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.