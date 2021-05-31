tech2 News Staff

The limited-edition BMW X7 Dark Shadow has been launched in India, priced at Rs 2.02 crore (ex-showroom). Production of the X7 Dark Shadow will be capped at 500 units worldwide, and a handful of these will make it to our shores. There isn't a fixed number of units allocated to India, as BMW India will take orders on a first-come-first-serve basis. The Dark Shadow is based on the range-topping BMW X7 M50d, but costs Rs 36 lakh more, as it packs a number of cosmetic additions that lend it a stealthy appearance.

Unique to the BMW X7 Dark Shadow is the Frozen Arctic Grey metallic paint job from the BMW Individual customisation division, making it the first BMW SUV to sport this exterior scheme. Also unique to the Dark Shadow is a black chrome finish for the large kidney grille, a gloss black finish for the roof rails and 22-inch M light-alloy wheels finished in matte jet black. Being based on the M50d version, it gets the M Sport package as standard, which brings different, more aggressive designs for the front and rear bumpers, a sports exhaust and M Sport brakes, among other things.

On the inside, the Dark Shadow remains largely identical to the standard X7 M50d, but brings black Merino leather upholstery, ‘Night Blue’ Alcantara headlining and a colour-coordinated, leather-draped instrument binnacle as standard. Also part of the equipment list of the Dark Shadow is a panoramic sunroof, five-zone climate control, a head-up display, soft-close doors, glass-embellished controls, a 12.3-inch digital instruments display, a 12.3-inch screen for the infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and gesture controls, wireless phone charging, BMW Display Key and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

Powering the X7 Dark Shadow is the same 4.4-litre, twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that makes 530 hp and 750 Nm of torque. Paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive, the X7 Dark Shadow can do 0-100 kph in a claimed 5.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 250 kph. As standard, the X7 Dark Shadow comes with an M Sport differential as well as adaptive air suspension. Safety kit on the X7 Dark Shadow includes six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electronic parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounts, auto-parking, Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control.