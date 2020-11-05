Overdrive

BMW has launched the BMW X3 M in India. Prices for this performance SUV start from Rs 99.90 lakh, ex-showroom before options. This is the first-ever fully M-sped X3 and is being brought into India as a CBU. Bookings can be made online or at all BMW dealerships in India. Powering the BMW X3 M is the S58 3.0-litre inline-six-cylinder turbo petrol motor with 480PS and 600 Nm. This is the most powerful six-cylinder engine from BMW ever and gets the X3 M from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.2s and reach a limited 250 kmph top-speed.

The Competiton version with its uprated 510PS has not been made available here. This engine pairs with an M-fettled version of the ZF eight-speed automatic and the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system. This system is rear-biased, has four drive modes and using an active differential can split torque according to the wheels that need it the most. The suspension, steering and brakes are other unique M-developed parts.

Exterior differences with the BMW X3 M are a new bumper with bigger air intakes for more cooling. Also new are the gills following the front wheel arches and the more aggressive rear bumpers. These also house the model-specific quad-exhausts. The grille is now finished in black, and the aero-optimised wing mirrors make an appearance here as well. Standard are 20-inch M light-alloy wheels, with 21-inch wheels optional.

The interiors of the X3 M also differ from that of the regular X3 by way of the electrically adjustable sports seats, an M-specific instrument cluster and a restyled M selector lever. The features list includes leather upholstery, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, HUD, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster with optional gesture control, digital instrument cluster, BMW Virtual Assistant, wireless charging and active LED headlamps. Optionally available are BMW Display Key, M Sport exhaust, M Driver's package and a Harman Kardon Surround Sound System.

Safety features on the BMW X3 M are front, side and head airbags, stability control with an M Dynamic Mode, cornering brake control, dynamic brake control, dry braking function, cruise control with collision and pedestrian warning with city braking function. An active high beam and parking assistant is also offered.