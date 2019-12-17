Tuesday, December 17, 2019Back to
BMW wireless Android Auto to showcase at CES 2020, to be available by July 2020

BMW will showcase this feature first at the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2020.


tech2 News StaffDec 17, 2019 15:43:06 IST

BMW has said that wireless Android Auto will be available on its vehicles by July 2020. The firm's iDrive infotainment system currently supports wireless Apple Carplay only. Until recently this was a paid option but has now been made free of cost in India.

The firm will showcase this feature first at the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2020. The wireless android auto feature will be available on all BMW cars equipped with iDrive 7.0. This feature will allow users to wirelessly connect their Android devices to the car's infotainment system.

Representational Image.

BMW's integration will go a bit further than other Android Auto integrations. In the BMWs so equipped, Android Auto will be accessible directly through the digital instrument cluster and in the head-up display, without being limited just to the infotainment screen.

(Also read: Google's Android Auto to soon a get design overhaul, support bigger displays)

Through Android Auto, users are able to connect to their phones and access features like music apps, Google Maps, Google Assitant support and so on.

"Many of our customers have pointed out the importance to them of having Android Auto inside a BMW for using a number of familiar Android smartphone features safely without being distracted from the road, in addition to BMW's own functions and services. We will offer this service to our customers starting in July 2020." said Peter Henrich, senior vice president of product management at BMW.

