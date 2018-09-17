Monday, September 17, 2018 Back to
Reuters 17 September, 2018 13:24 IST

BMW to recall over one lakh Series 3 cars in China due to air conditioning issue

Various BMW divisions will check the vehicles and replace the defective parts free of charge.

German automaker BMW will recall more than 1,39,000 of its 3-series cars in China from 9 November, because of a defect in the air-conditioning system, the market regulator said.

The recall covers 89,309 vehicles produced in China between May 2005 and July 2011, and 50,143 imported vehicles manufactured between January 2005 and July 2011, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.

BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd, a joint venture based in northeast China, and BMW China Automotive Trading will check the vehicles and replace the defective parts free of charge.

